Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast network, 4/16/2023: The Final Stretch

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has you covered every day! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the offseason Buffalo Bills content you know you need!

Billieve Podcast

The 2023 NFL Draft is two weeks away, and on this week’s Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico lead off by discussing the greatest positions of need for the Buffalo Bills to address through the Draft. They then run down three of their favorite NFL Draft crushes, explaining why these players would make for ideal fits for the Bills to draft.

Billieve is on all Buffalo Rumblings podcast platforms.

Follow them on Twitter @johnboccacino, @TheJamieDamico!

Leading the Charge with Fernando Schmude (em português) (Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT)

Fernando Schmude volta com mais um Leading the Charge, analisando as principais notícias e acontecimentos em torno dos Bills e da NFL ao longo da semana. Além disso, muita interação com a Bills Máfia pelo chat e a estreia de um novo quadro no show, imperdível!

Leading the Charge with Fernando Schmude is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms. His shows are in English and Portuguese.

Follow Fernando on Twitter @FernandoSchmude!

Stay locked in for more shows and content coming to you this week!

While we’ve embedded the live video feeds above, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Watch all Buffalo Rumblings vidcast shows live from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. Be sure to subscribe to our page through each platform linked below so you’re always up to date on all things Buffalo Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Leading the Charge, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.