WR Jordan Addison met with Buffalo Bills on pre-draft top-30 visit

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Buffalo Bills were part of USC wide receiver Jordan Addison’s very busy schedule last week when they hosted him on a pre-draft top-30 visit.

After visiting the #Patriots and the #Ravens last week, #USC WR Jordan Addison, in contention to be the first receiver off the board, has another busy week. He’s visiting the #Vikings, then he has the #Giants and #Bills. He’s @MoveTheSticks’ 13th overall prospect. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2023

Jordan Addison marks three receivers widely considered to be among the best in the 2023 NFL Draft visiting One Bills Drive. Addison is yet another in a seemingly endless stream of receivers who profile on the smaller size. Standing 5’11” and weighing only 173 pounds, Addison isn’t the strongest receiver, and he didn’t post the fastest 40-yard dash (4.49 seconds) at the NFL Scouting Combine. But numbers seldom tell the whole story of an NFL prospect. Addison just produces, no matter the situation or college program.

Addison began his college career at Pitt with quarterback Kenny Pickett before entering the transfer protocol ahead of the 2022 season. During the 2021 season, Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards with 17 touchdowns — production that made him a 2021 consensus All-American first teamer (additionally being named first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference that same year). With USC in 2022, Addison didn’t find the same success in his only season out west, catching just 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns.

It’s fair to guess that Addison might struggle in the WR1 role against NFL cornerbacks as a rookie, given his perceived lack of strength and smaller frame. But it’s just a likely he becomes an immediate difference maker with a creative offensive coordinator and accomplished quarterback whose impeccable timing can bring him along. Do the knocks on Addison’s size mean he can’t play outside in the one or two role? I wouldn’t ever bet against the 2021 Biletnikoff winner, but I could see him finding more success out of the slot — at least early in the pros. The comparison to wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Tyler Lockett is made often. If he becomes as productive as either Smith or Lockett, whichever team drafts him will be ecstatic.

Does he fit the Bills? Is that even a question? Of course Jordan Addison fits the Buffalo Bills. It would be incredible should the team somehow manage to draft him without mortgaging too much in future drafts. But Addison lasting until the point where general manager Brandon Beane could no longer resist sitting idly doesn’t seem realistic. I’m also not certain he’s the perfect receiver for Buffalo to go all-in to land, but he would immediately improve the room. Of course the Bills’ brass must make the decision, and figure out how large the difference is between Addison and whomever they have rated after him at receiver.

Jordan Addison NFL Draft Scouting Reports and Player Profiles