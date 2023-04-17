Zay Flowers dined with Buffalo Bills night before pre-draft top-30 visit

In looking at the Buffalo Bills’ list of known pre-draft top-30 visitors, it appears general manager Brandon Beane and the rest of One Bills Drive are doing quite a bit of work on a multitude of wide receiver prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It remains the position with the most attention, which includes Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Flowers was flying “to Buffalo for dinner and a visit with the Bills on Thursday (April 12).”

It’ll be hotel workouts the next couple days for Zay Flowers, who visits the #Giants tomorrow, then flies to Buffalo for dinner and a visit with the #Bills on Thursday. Will he be the first WR drafted on April 27? https://t.co/Y8zfvPnCtu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 11, 2023

Zay Flowers had an electric 2022 campaign for BC, catching 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Flowers’ name has more often than not been associated with the Bills in mock draft leading up to this point, and his talent brings real potential to elevate Buffalo’s passing attack.

Yes, Flowers is another among a sizable group of smaller, highly athletic receivers in this year’s draft class. He ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and measured in at 5’9” and 182 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine — a decent size for today’s play-making NFL slot receiver.

With Flowers, the Bills would also add a potential x-factor in the run game. Flowers is dynamite with the ball in his hands — his yards-after-catch “YAC” numbers in college were of the elite variety, with 1,362 YAC yards versus 1,703 air yards in four seasons where he gained a total of 3,062 receiving yards.

Does Zay Flowers fit the Bills? He’s a dynamic slot receiver who has the potential to take any catch to the house. Yes, Flowers absolutely fits Buffalo, and they should hope to add him to the offense. Most outlets currently rank Flowers as the fifth- or sixth-best receiver prospect in the draft. That could mean Flowers will be available to the Buffalo Bills at pick 27, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see his name called when Buffalo’s card makes it to the podium.

The question remains how interested they are in adding his talent. Do they see him as a first-round prospect or would the team prefer waiting until the second round to call him on the phone? Flowers lasting until pick 59 is no guarantee, however, so if they hope to draft him — they’re going to need to read the room exceptionally well.

