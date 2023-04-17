A.J. Klein likely headed back to Buffalo Bills for 2023 NFL season

Buffalo Bills reporter Sal Capaccio shared news late Sunday afternoon that it appears likely the team and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein “are poised for another reunion.” Capaccio mentioned that Klein is expected to re-sign with One Bills Drive this week, perhaps as early as today.

The Bills and AJ Klein appear poised for another reunion. The linebacker is expected to re-sign with the club this week, possibly as early as tomorrow, according to a league source. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) April 16, 2023

The 31-year-old Klein previously played for the Bills during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Klein left after the 2021 season, playing the first part of the 2022 season with both the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears. But he eventually found his way back to Orchard Park, NY to play in six games for Buffalo last season.

With the Bills Klein has started 16 of 37 games, making 110 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, one interception, nine passed defended, 2 forced fumbles, and made five sacks.

Bringing back A.J. Klein is a good move for both sides, especially considering the uncertainty in the linebacker room now that Tremaine Edmunds is with the Chicago Bears.