Buffalo Bills hosting TE Luke Musgrave on top-30 visit

The Buffalo Bills and Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave are set to meet ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network first reported the news that Musgrave was headed to One Bills Drive as one of the team’s top-30 pre-draft visitors.

Musgrave has the potential to be a dynamic “flex weapon” in the NFL, whose strengths of outrunning linebackers and potential to stretch the field could find him among a strong-armed quarterback’s best friends.

One of the premier flex weapons in the class, Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave has visits scheduled with the Giants, Bills, Jets, and Broncos in the next few weeks, a source said.



Talented pass-catcher that stood out at the Senior Bowl. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 4, 2023

It’s no secret that general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott value the experience held by players who participate in the annual Senior Bowl. Musgrave was a very productive tight end playing in a run-oriented offense at Oregon State. In four seasons, Musgrave caught 47 passes for 633 yards with two touchdowns. You’d be correct in saying that’s not eye-popping production. But considering Musgrave compiled those stats in just 20 games, things begin to take on a different look. As a freshman, he only saw action in two games. Musgrave’s sophomore season in 2020 was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Then as a junior, Musgrave really broke out with 22 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown. Musgrave returned for his senior season, and caught 11 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown during an injury-shortened season — of just two games.

The 6’6”, 253-pound Musgrave is oozing with potential and he has elite traits for a tight end of his size. He ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash, a 1.54-second 10-yard split, and notched a 36” vertical at the NFL Scouting Combine — showcasing his fantastic big-man track prowess. His speed will be a coveted asset by plenty of NFL teams.

Luke Musgrave is a TE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.70 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 32 out of 1034 TE from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/VwODIVWRu0 #RAS pic.twitter.com/6a1Q5p7JnY — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 17, 2023

Some analysts have questioned his lack of ability in the run game. I’d counter that many teams could look past that when dreaming of his potential as a receiving mismatch in 12 personnel. Musgrave could become a giant x-factor in the right offense, perhaps in the mold of a big slot receiver in certain situations — namely the red zone. The biggest concerns with Musgrave could be the small sample size in college and the ball of clay that he is as a run blocker.

Does Luke Musgrave fit the Bills? Certainly, and I suspect their interest in him is genuine. He’d bring legitimate speed and deep-play ability to the tight end position, and help to further diversify offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s system. As a plus, Musgrave wouldn’t need to be thrown to the wolves right away, learning behind tight ends Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris. But make no mistake, Buffalo needs to add talent to their tight end room. I think Musgrave would fit in well, even if he doesn’t become a great run-blocking tight end. I envision Luke Musgrave as a slightly larger Dawson Knox with serious potential to become a YAC machine.

(Stats provided by Sports Reference)

Luke Musgrave NFL Draft Scouting Reports and Player Profiles