Opinions about what general manager Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills will do with pick No. 27 in the upcoming NFL Draft vary greatly, with the Bills being linked to everyone from Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders to USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks starts off by taking a look at the latest mock drafts to see who the draft experts think Buffalo will select with its first-round pick.

Analyzing the latest NFL mock drafts

A little more than a week before the NFL Draft, the Bills appear to have needs at middle linebacker, slot wide receiver, and potentially along the offensive and defensive lines. Linked here are the most recent mock drafts, plus who fans want the Bills to select in the draft, and which quarterbacks will most likely be drafted in the first round.

Bills bringing back LB A.J. Klein

Klein, 31, has played portions of three seasons with the Bills, including suiting up for six games last year as a spot starter and a solid reserve linebacker. Klein has started 16 of 37 games in Buffalo, making 110 tackles (10 for a loss) with five sacks, 10 quarterback hits, nine pass breakups, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

Even more Bills news and notes

Learn why Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ snap counts declined last year, the rules for Phase 1 of Buffalo’s offseason workouts, and how wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins expressed his interest in being traded to the Bills without saying a word.

