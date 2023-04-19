Less than four months ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest incident that required nine minutes of CPR to bring him back to life.

Since that traumatic moment, Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery, a journey that continued with Tuesday’s news that Hamlin has been cleared to resume all football activities.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the inspiring news that Hamlin was back on the football field with his Bills teammates, getting ready for what is sure to be an emotional return to football.

Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery continues

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest nearly four months ago during Buffalo’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Now he’s working out with his Bills teammates. On Tuesday, general manager Brandon Beane announced that Hamlin saw three specialists and that all three agreed that Hamlin could return to the football field.

Hamlin met with the media to discuss his return to football, the commotio cordis he suffered on January 2, why his heart is still in the game, how he wants to prove to himself that he can accomplish his goals, and how the generosity of fans around the world inspired him to “save a generation.”

QB Josh Allen admits he might have to change his playing style

Allen, Buffalo’s dynamic quarterback, turns 27 in May, and as he gets older, he admits that he needs to be more careful with the hits he absorbs as one of the league’s top dual-threat quarterbacks if he wants to stay out of harm’s way.

NFL Draft positional previews

Breaking down the safeties and running backs available in the draft, plus how Arkansas standout linebacker Drew Sanders could be the ideal fit for Buffalo at pick No. 27.

Even more Bills news

We find out if everything is all good between Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and hear from head coach Sean McDermott on his defensive play-calling duties and the competition for the starting middle linebacker job. Plus, how Allen’s contract looks like a bargain compared to the deal the Philadelphia Eagles reached with Jalen Hurts, and more!

