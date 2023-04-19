Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast network, 4/19/2023: Eight days to the NFL Draft!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has you covered every day! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the offseason Buffalo Bills content you know you need!

With the 2023 NFL Draft about a week away the hype has hit a fever pitch. The Buffalo Bills have the 27th pick in the draft and a few needs, including middle linebacker, receiver and offensive line. But it’s not always easy to get the player you want when your turn comes.

Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton put themselves on the clock in this podcast by each running a live, three round draft simulation. Find out who was available, who they selected, and why.

The hosts also discuss the possibility of a DeAndre Hopkins trade, as well as some of the newest Bills signings.

The Chop Up Crew is back to talk about everything sports. NFL OTAs are in motion, the NBA playoffs are entertaining, and MLB is heating up.

