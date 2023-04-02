So far in free agency, the Buffalo Bills have added a pair of offensive linemen (Connor McGovern and David Edwards), two wide receivers (Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield), a running back (Damien Harris), and Josh Allen’s backup (Kyle Allen).
Buffalo has also re-signed safety Jordan Poyer, linebackers Tyler Matakevich and Tyrel Dodson, cornerbacks Dane Jackson and Cam Lewis, offensive tackle David Quessenberry, and punter Sam Martin.
But after the initial wave of free agency, and with the NFL Draft less than a month away, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing what’s left on general manager Brandon Beane’s offseason to-do list.
What’s left on Brandon Beane’s offseason to-do list?
While the free-agent rush has slowed down some, there are still players out there who can serve as valuable assets on the Bills in 2023. Contained here are Buffalo’s glaring areas of need—specifically addressing the wide receiver position beyond No. 1 threat Stefon Diggs—, plus how the Bills’ offense could be even better next year thanks to the subtle offseason signings, and Buffalo’s remaining unsigned, internal free agents who could be candidates to return to the Bills.
Damar Hamlin meets with President Biden
Damar Hamlin — the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered an on-field cardiac arrest incident against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, was brought back to life thanks to the quick actions of first responders and has since inspired us all with his remarkable recovery — was in our nation’s capitol on Thursday to speak about the lack of requirements that would provide automated external defibrillator (AEDs) to schools across the country. Hamlin, who met with President Biden, used his voice to reinforce the startling need for AEDs in the U.S.
Why S Taylor Rapp signed with Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills brought in veteran safety Taylor Rapp on a one-year contract last week. Find out why Rapp decided to sign with the Bills and why he thinks his game is a perfect fit for Buffalo’s defense.
