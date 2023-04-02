Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast network, 4/2/2023: Do You Billieve in Bijan?

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has you covered every day! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the offseason Buffalo Bills content you know you need!

Billieve Podcast (Sunday at 12:30 p.m. EDT)

On this week’s Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico address the college football star most commonly mocked to the Buffalo Bills in mock drafts: Texas running back Bijan Robinson. After examining how the running back position has been de-emphasized in the NFL, we break down Robinson’s talents and abilities, analyze how good of a fit he would be in Buffalo’s offense, and discuss whether it makes sense for the Bills to select the talented running back if he is still on the board at pick No. 27.

Billieve is on all Buffalo Rumblings podcast platforms.

Follow them on Twitter @johnboccacino, @TheJamieDamico!

Leading the Charge with Fernando Schmude (em português) (Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT)

Nesse episódio do Leading the Charge, Fernando Schmude recebe os convidados João Paulo Carvalho e Leonardo Carneiro para seu primeiro mock draft de 2023.

O trio usa uma ferramenta de simulação de draft online para, em tempo real, analisar os prospectos disponíveis no momento das escolhas de Buffalo e, em conjunto, tomar a decisão sobre quais jogadores selecionar para reforçar o elenco na próxima temporada. Além disso, Fernando e os convidados interagem com a Bills Máfia pelo chat.

Leading the Charge with Fernando Schmude is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms. His shows are in English and Portuguese.

Follow Fernando on Twitter @FernandoSchmude!

Stay locked in for more shows and content coming to you every day this week!

While we’ve embedded the live video feeds here, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Watch all Buffalo Rumblings vidcast shows live from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. Be sure to subscribe to our page through each platform linked below so you’re always up to date on all things Buffalo Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Leading the Charge, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.