Buffalo Bills and DL Gervon Dexter Sr. engaged in top-30 pre-draft visit

The Buffalo Bills have invested significantly along all points of their defensive line during general manager Brandon Beane’s tenure with the team. As such, Bills Mafia’s collective hope is that some of the early picks begin to more fully pan out. Still, despite the amount of resources allocated to the line, there’s room for improvement. Additionally, it’s wise to continually add new talent to keep a solid pipeline in place. It appears that’s exactly what Beane and One Bills Drive are attempting to do during this draft cycle.

Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter first revealed via the Stadium and Gale podcast that he would be meeting with the Bills.

“Right now, I think we have five or six top-30 visits,” said Dexter. “At the NFL Combine, I met with 22 different teams formally. For right now, we’re for sure meeting with Philly, the Bills, the Steelers, New York Giants, the Browns.”

Dexter is a 6’6”, 310-pound interior defensive lineman projected as a Day 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A three-sport athlete in high school (basketball, track & field discus throw, football), Dexter entered the college realm as one of the nation’s top high school prospects. In three seasons, Dexter made 125 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Dexter ran a blistering 4.88-second 40-yard dash, 1.81-second 10-yard split, 7.5-second 3-cone drill, 31” vertical jump, and 9’2” broad jump. His bench press was a disappointing 22 reps.

Gervon Dexter’s Relative Athletic Score

Gervon Dexter also didn't have a good bench, but his #RAS didn't suffer much. pic.twitter.com/P1StRXAhFu — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2023

Draft analysts dock Dexter for his lack of burst at the snap and underwhelming somewhat underwhelming collegiate play. He observably plays too high and has a widely inconsistent motor. Additionally, Dexter will need to add to his pass-rushing repertoire. But his talent and potential is undeniable, and it may just take the right situation and group of coaches to get the most out of him. Players of Dexter’s size and speed are coveted assets in the NFL.

Does Gervon Dexter fit the Bills? It depends. With uncertainty surrounding the entirety of Buffalo’s interior defensive line group after the 2023 season, Gervon Dexter may be very appealing to the Bills as a developmental prospect this season. But with only one season to groom him for a potential role, the task may be too tall if the expectation is to make him greater than he’s capable. Additionally, teams will want to take a chance on him with such an outstanding overall athletic profile. As such, it could require Buffalo drafting him in the second round — and passing over other prospects who will be ready to contribute sooner. Without a doubt Dexter’s upside is enough to warrant a top-30 visit. It’s up to the Bills to decide is they have the right stuff to get the best out of him.

