Buffalo Bills brought in DT Jaquelin Roy for top-30 pre-draft visit

The Buffalo Bills brought in LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy for a top-30 pre-draft visit pretty early in the offseason, according to Erik Turner of Cover1. As a defensive tackle prospect, Roy represents more potential, but there are enough concerns following poor combine and pro day events that have him projected as a Day 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Nice rep from him here. 2i technique (typical NT alignment in G-front). Wins hand placement, Center works through his hip but the hand placement, leverage, strength and eyes on the ball win out.

Jaquelin Roy is a decently sized DT, standing 6’3” and weighing 305 pounds. He put together a decent resume with LSU, totaling 97 tackles (13.5 tackles for loss), four sacks, one forced fumbler, and three fumble recoveries over the course of three seasons.

Roy appeared in 30 games, though the 2022 season was his only as campaign as a full-time starter. As such, Roy will need to further develop his role on the defensive line, both as a run defender and pass rusher. It’s likely he just needs more experience and reps to bring out his full potential, because his intangibles paint the picture of a player who should find success in the NFL.

Prior to his disappointing performances at the NFL Scouting Combine and LSU pro day, NFL scouts were fairly high on Roy’s potential to develop into a quality interior defender given his prototypical size for the position. But Roy’s athleticism let him down in a big way, twice. At the combine, Roy managed an 8.01-second 3-cone drill, 5-second 20-yard shuttle, and 30 reps on the bench press. At his pro day, Roy ran a 5.17-second 40-yard dash, with a 26” vertical jump, and 10’1” broad jump.

Does he fit the Bills? Roy would be a solid addition as a reserve 3-tech interior defensive lineman if he’s available in Round 5 or later. His motor is relentless, and he plays hard, tough football every down until the whistle. The Bills need to consider adding talent at the position, and Roy brings valuable traits as a versatile d-line player. In the right system and given ample time to bulk up in the weight room, Roy could develop into a quality defender for Buffalo, despite his poor testing numbers. Playing in a rotation-heavy scheme like the Bills run on defense could benefit Roy as he adapts to the NFL game.

