Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane met with reporters earlier this week to answer questions and give his thoughts on a wide variety of topics ranging from the upcoming NFL Draft and safety Damar Hamlin’s return to football activities, to the middle linebacker competition.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the top takeaways from Beane’s pre-draft press conference and the lessons we can learn from his comments.

Lessons learned from Brandon Beane’s pre-draft presser

Brandon Beane met with members of the media to offer up his thoughts on many topics related to the upcoming 2023 NFL season, including the possibility of trading up in the Draft, what the Bills will do at pick No. 27 — ”we’re going to take the best player,” — the state of Buffalo’s defensive tackles, who has the inside track to win the starting middle linebacker job, his evaluation of the current roster, and Damar Hamlin being cleared to resume all football activities.

Von Miller: WR DeAndre Hopkins ‘wants to be a Buffalo Bill’

Von Miller, Buffalo’s talented edge rusher, says he’s been chatting with Hopkins frequently, and that he can confirm the rumors: DeAndre Hopkins wants to play for Buffalo.

Even more Bills news and notes

We hear from quarterback Josh Allen on his mindset and the health of his elbow as the team embarks on voluntary offseason workouts. Plus, a mock draft filled with plenty of trades, whether Buffalo needs to add another offensive weapon in the draft, how Buffalo’s new NFL stadium agreement compares to the most recent new stadium deal done for the Tennessee Titans, and more!

