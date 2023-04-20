Tyler Bass agrees to four-year contract extension with Buffalo Bills

The NFL Network reported Thursday evening that Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass agreed to a four-year contract extension with the team, keeping him with the Bills through the 2027 season. Peter Schrager shared details of the contract, which is reportedly “worth up to $21 million with $12.2 (million) guaranteed.”

Bass joined the Bills as a sixth-round pick of Georgia Southern in the 2020 NFL Draft. Since his arrival, Bass has shown off his clutch gene, having made 83 of 97 field goals (85.6%), and 156 of 160 extra points (97.5%) in 49 games. As a rookie, Bass set the franchise record for most points scored in a season with 141, and he’s the only player in Bills history to score 120-plus points in three seasons.

With Bass, the Bills found someone who could kick in all situations, and whose icy veins rival the coldest of lake-blown weather in Western New York.

Just 26 years old as of February 14 (he shares the same birthday as Jim and Hunter Kelly), Bass’ extension ensures one of the NFL’s best kickers remains in Orchard Park, NY for the foreseeable future. The 2023 season was set to be the final year of his rookie deal, but the extension now keeps Bass off the free-agent market next spring.