Jartavius “Quan” Martin meets with Buffalo Bills on top-30 pre-draft visit

The Buffalo Bills reportedly conducted a top-30 visit with Illinois cornerback Jartavius “Quan” Martin, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Martin has had a busy schedule, meeting on official visits with 10 clubs.

Martin is projected as an early Day 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. While listed as a CB, most predict Martin will find a home as a hybrid safety/nickel linebacker with an NFL team. Buffalo’s interest in Martin is sound logic, considering he’s a player who is likely to be at his best in a nickel system.

At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Martin measured in at 5’11” and 194 pounds. He ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, 1.47-second 10-yard split, and had a 44” vertical jump to go with a broad jump of 11’1”. Those scores highlight Martin’s athleticism and potential as an aggressive and proficient slot defender.

In 50 games at Illinois, Martin made 225 tackles, (10.5 for loss), one sack, with 22 passes defended, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. His 2022 season marked a profound jump in production, with Martin making 64 tackles, three interceptions, and 11 passes defended.

Does Quan Martin fit the Bills? One-hundred percent, yes. Martin has the versatility that Buffalo’s coaching staff craves and, at minimum, he’d slot in behind Taron Johnson as a solid nickel cornerback. Adding depth behind Taron Johnson is a wise move, and teams can never have too many defensive backs — especially when those players bring a wide skill set to operate out of man or zone alignments. Martin’s ceiling is NFL starter, and he should find plenty of opportunity early in his career as he adapts to the speed and physicality of the pro game. With Martin expected to go early on Day 3, it wouldn’t surprise to hear his name called when the Bills are on the clock in the later rounds.

(Stats provided by Sports Reference)

Jartavius “Quan” Martin NFL Draft Scouting Reports and Player Profiles