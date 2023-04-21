Tyler Bass has established himself as one of the NFL’s most accurate placekickers since being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and on Thursday, we learned that Bass and the Buffalo Bills have agreed on a four-year contract extension.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that Bass will be with the Bills through the 2027 season.
K Tyler Bass signs four-year contract extension
Thursday evening, the NFL Network reported that Bass had agreed to a four-year contract extension with the team, with Peter Schrager mentioning that the deal is worth up to $21 million with $12.2 (million) guaranteed. Bass has shown a penchant for kicking in any weather, converting on nearly 86% of his field goals (83 of 97) and nearly 98% of his extra points (156 of 160).
Bills announce initiatives with American Heart Association
Buffalo is continuing its efforts to help others who suffer cardiac arrest, committing $1 million over the next five years to further several key life-saving initiatives.
Even more Bills news and notes
Micah Hyde explains how his younger teammates push him to continue producing on the field, quarterback Josh Allen realizes he needs to take fewer hits, and what Allen feels the Bills need to do to “get over that hump” in the playoffs.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
