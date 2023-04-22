The process of preparing for the next NFL Draft starts almost as soon as the current draft ends, with Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane admitting to the Buffalo News that their preparations for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft began last May.

In today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we hear from Beane on the Bills draft process, including who is involved, how many games they watch on a college football prospect, and when trades start to materialize.

An inside look at Buffalo’s NFL Draft process

This will be Brandon Beane’s sixth draft as Buffalo’s general manager, with his first pick being his best—quarterback Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. In an interview with the Buffalo News, Beane revealed some insights into how he orchestrates Buffalo’s draft process, including how he delegates responsibilities among the members of the front office, the input head coach Sean McDermott provides, and which sugary snack fuels him during the draft.

Plus, a look at Beane’s previous drafts to see what insights can be gleaned from past Top 30 visits, the latest round of mock drafts, and more!

K Tyler Bass promises to ‘keep grinding’

After agreeing on a contract extension that will keep him in Buffalo through the 2027 season, kicker Tyler Bass says that while he has job security thanks to his new deal, he vows to “keep grinding” as one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers.

Even more Bills news and notes

Examinging the one-year contract defensive end Shaq Lawson signed to return to the Bills, plus why former Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy was critical of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s performances during the Bills’ four straight Super Bowl losses.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings