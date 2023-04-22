The process of preparing for the next NFL Draft starts almost as soon as the current draft ends, with Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane admitting to the Buffalo News that their preparations for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft began last May.
In today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we hear from Beane on the Bills draft process, including who is involved, how many games they watch on a college football prospect, and when trades start to materialize.
An inside look at Buffalo’s NFL Draft process
This will be Brandon Beane’s sixth draft as Buffalo’s general manager, with his first pick being his best—quarterback Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. In an interview with the Buffalo News, Beane revealed some insights into how he orchestrates Buffalo’s draft process, including how he delegates responsibilities among the members of the front office, the input head coach Sean McDermott provides, and which sugary snack fuels him during the draft.
Plus, a look at Beane’s previous drafts to see what insights can be gleaned from past Top 30 visits, the latest round of mock drafts, and more!
- Inside Buffalo Bills’ NFL draft process: Meetings, mock drafts, more meetings culminate over three days - Buffalo News
- How Bills’ Top 30 visits have correlated to their draft picks under Brandon Beane - Buffalo News
- 2023 Mock Draft Watch 9.0 - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft big board: 77 names to know and how each player fits - The Athletic (subscription required)
- 2023 NFL Draft player rankings: Dane Brugler breaks down the top 300 prospects - The Athletic (subscription required)
K Tyler Bass promises to ‘keep grinding’
After agreeing on a contract extension that will keep him in Buffalo through the 2027 season, kicker Tyler Bass says that while he has job security thanks to his new deal, he vows to “keep grinding” as one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers.
- New contract gives Bills kicker Tyler Bass some security, but he promises to ‘keep grinding’ - Buffalo News
- Bills kicker Tyler Bass on new deal and what it means: ‘I’m gonna grind even more now’ - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills sign kicker Tyler Bass to four-year contract extension - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills extend contract of kicker Tyler Bass: The details - Democrat & Chronicle
Even more Bills news and notes
Examinging the one-year contract defensive end Shaq Lawson signed to return to the Bills, plus why former Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy was critical of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly’s performances during the Bills’ four straight Super Bowl losses.
- A closer look at Shaq Lawson’s contract to return to Buffalo Bills - Buffalo News
- LeSean McCoy has harsh words for Jim Kelly: ‘You’re this great quarterback in the Super Bowl? Loss, loss, loss, loss’ - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills brought in DT Jaquelin Roy for top-30 pre-draft visit - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills and DL Gervon Dexter Sr. engaged in top-30 pre-draft visit - Buffalo Rumblings
- WR Justin Shorter met with Buffalo Bills for top-30 pre-draft visit - Buffalo Rumblings
- Edge rusher Byron Young a top-30 pre-draft visitor of Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Will McDonald IV had top-30 pre-draft visit with Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Jartavius “Quan” Martin meets with Buffalo Bills on top-30 pre-draft visit - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...