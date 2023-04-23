OL Juice Scruggs met with the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have certainly done their due diligence when it comes to evaluating the top offensive linemen prospects in this year’s draft class. According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Buffalo met with Penn State center/guard Juice Scruggs via Zoom back in March. That makes him the fifth offensive lineman who has met with the Bills in some capacity. Considering there are more glaring holes than Mitch Morse’s center spot on that offensive line, it makes sense that the Bills opted to forgo use an official top-30 visit on Scruggs.

Mainly because of his versatility and experience, Scruggs finds himself near the top of the draft boards when it comes to interior linemen.

Despite committing to Penn State in 2018, he didn't become a starter until his third year, where he played 13 games and 926 snaps, allowing a rather unimpressive 16 QB hurries, four QB hits and two sacks with most of those snaps coming at the guard position. In 2022 while playing strictly at center, he improved and allowed 10 QB hurries, three QB hits and one sack across 12 games. Although he won’t wow anybody with his stats, he makes up for it with his effort. Being a two-year starter with guard/center versatility automatically propels him up draft boards, but his overall dependability and consistency cannot go unnoticed.

On top of that, Scruggs plays with solid technique and strong hands — making the possibility of him being starter quality a rather likely scenario. He’ll likely be drafted as a depth piece who can hopefully improve his pass-protecting skills with the right development and system.

Would he be a fit for the Bills, though? Nobody’s ever going to complain about offensive line depth and competition, so yes, Scruggs would be a solid fit in Buffalo’s system. Although the Bills have addressed the offensive line via free agency, there’s no denying that the overall quality remains suboptimal. The interior of the line can very easily be upgraded and it could start with the proper development of Scruggs as a depth piece who can turn into an eventual starter.

