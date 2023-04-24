Aaron Rodgers is a New York Jet

One of the NFL’s hottest topics this offseason cycle has been the idea that Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers could become the next starting quarterback for the New York Jets. If that feels like a familiar plot, it’s because the two franchises performed a nearly identical bill back in 2008. That’s when last the Jets tried capturing old lightning in a bottle with a former over-the-hill Green Bay Packers legend named Brett Favre. It didn’t work out so well.

Well, Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers, and the New York Jets finally figured it out. The world can now resume properly spinning. NFL senior insider Adam Schefter reported the details of trade, with the Jets receiving Rodgers, and 2023 draf picks 15 (Round 1) and 170 (Round 5); the Packers receive 2023 draft picks 13 (Round 1), 42 (Round 2), and 207 (Round 6), plus a conditional 2024 Round 2 pick “that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays.”

Trade compensation, per sources:



Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Word out of Wisconsin earlier this spring was that the Packers had given future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers permission to speak with the Jets. While several things need to happen for such a move to come to fruition, teams don’t just let franchise QBs talk to another organization if they hope to keep them around. Apparently, even Broadway Joe has given Rodgers permission to use his jersey number. Yay?

On Monday, March 13, Trey Wingo tweeted that Rodgers to New Jersey is a done deal. While still just speculation remember, where there’s smoke there’s fire — especially in NFL circles.

Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done. History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 13, 2023

Aaron Rodgers will be a certain first-ballot Hall of Fame entrant after he retires. He can do almost nothing to change that fact. But is joining the New York Jets really necessary for his legacy at almost 40? It must be that NFL Hall of Fame (bound) Packers QBs insist on playing in NJ green. How is it that Rodgers seems to have learned nothing from the guy he used to back up; or perhaps it’s that he learned too much from the ol’ gunslinger?

But the real questions Bills Mafia should be considering is: Should we worry, and what version of Aaron Rodgers would the Jets receive, even when considering his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, would become his current OC?

Remember, he just emerged from his “potato shed of darkness” like Punxsutawney Phil set to curse the world with more snow. Word is that said darkness cleanse allowed Rodgers to clear his mind and discover whatever it is he’s supposed to do with his immediate future. Again: Should? We? Worry? (Also: Did Rodgers see his shadow?)

I think the answer to that question is a resounding “no!” Go right ahead and bring Rodgers on board the New York plane. If it means passing up a young talent who might turn into a problem for the Buffalo Bills far longer than a best-case-scenario Rodgers, I’m picking door number one (an over-the-hill malcontent who believed he should have been Jeopardy’s next host) for a pesky division rival every time. If wooing Rodgers means it costs New York significant draft capital, then all the better. I’m even okay if Rodgers shows up, plays one season and wants to retire (a pastime he revisits as often as did Favre). The damage will have been done.

One has to wonder if there are darkness retreats in New Jersey or The Big Apple. For today, at least, New York is Mr. Rodgers’ neighborhood.