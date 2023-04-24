Each year, in the weeks leading up to the annual NFL Draft, teams like the Buffalo Bills can host official Top 30 visits with up to 30 college football prospects, serving as a valuable opportunity for general managers and scouts alike to have one final chance to evaluate a talent ahead of the draft.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the top takeaways from Buffalo’s Top 30 visits and what it could tell us about the direction general manager Brandon Beane and the Bills could go with their draft picks.

NFL Draft takeaways from Buffalo’s Top 30 visits

During these Top 30 visits, teams can interact with prospects, ask them questions and break down their game film to feel like they have a better handle on how the player will adjust to life in the NFL.

Beane and the Bills definitely take these Top 30 visits very seriously, as each first-round pick made during Beane’s tenure involved someone the team hosted on a Top 30 visit (excluding the two drafts that occurred during COVID-19, when Top 30 visits didn’t occur). What can we make of the players the Bills hosted on Top 30 visits this year?

Plus, we hear from Beane on the value of pick No. 27 to a team looking to trade up with Buffalo, find out which current Bills player USC wide receiver Jordan Addison grew up admiring, and more!

Even more Bills news and notes

We hear from head coach Sean McDermott on why he’s looking forward to working closely with his defensive coaches as he resumes defensive play-calling duties, find out what edge rusher Von Miller is doing to make the most of his offseason workouts while working his way back from an ACL injury, plus a revisit of Buffalo’s 2020 draft class to see which picks were hits and which were misses.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings