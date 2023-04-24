Buffalo Bills headed back to St. John Fisher for 2023 training camp

It had long been expected, but became official on Monday afternoon: the Buffalo Bills are headed back to St. John Fisher University for 2023 training camp this summer.

It's (almost) turkey burger szn.



We're heading back to St. John Fisher University for our 2023 Training Camp! #BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/7xmFqYioDn — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 24, 2023

The Bills have made Fisher their training camp home since the 2000 season — with the 2020-21, Covid-19 pandemic seasons as exceptions. Buffalo’s agreement with Fisher as its training camp destination had expired after the 2022 season, however, so there was some uncertainty as to where the Bills would hold training camp this season, despite this news being expected. (Training camp was held at One Bills Drive during the pandemic.)

So, while the longer-term future of Bills training camp remains up in the air, Fisher will host the Bills for a 22nd season starting later this July. The Bills typically announce their official training camp schedule sometime between the Fourth of July and a week or so before practices begin.

Who’s planning on heading out to Pittsford this summer to see these Super Bowl contenders prepare for their latest run at the top prize?