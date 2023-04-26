2023 NFL Draft: Film analysis of OT Broderick Jones

It’s been a topic of much debate this offseason, the status of the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line. That’s especially true when considering the play of right tackle Spencer Brown during the 2022 season.

With the 2023 NFL Draft little more than 24 hours away, the Bills have begun final preparations towards conducting what’s become a very important draft for general manager Brandon Beane and the front office. That could include finding a most suitable option at right tackle to better protect quarterback Josh Allen this upcoming season.

One of the more talented offensive tackles in this year’s draft class is the 6’5”, 311-pound Broderick Jones, who played for the Georgia Bulldogs. The two-time national champion is a potential first-round pick who brings it all to the table, as both a pass- and run-blocking tackle prospect. Let’s take a few moments to see what the tape says about Jones.

Broderick Jones’ ability to pull in space

On this play, you get to see Broderick Jones’ athletic ability and power. At the snap, he showed good feet by pulling right on the play. Jones got to the second level and blocked the safety. Jones then pushed the defender back, pile-driving him into the ground to get the pancake.

Broderick Jones’ pass-protection savvy

In the modern NFL with the passing game being such a premium, it’s important for offensive tackles to hold up in pass protection against edge rushers in big-time games. Here we see Jones against the Ohio State defense in the college football semifinals. When the ball was snapped, Jones matched up with the edge rusher, and did a good job of getting off the ball and then cutting off the angle preventing the rusher from getting to the quarterback. Next, Jones adeptly absorbed the spin move. Textbook work in pass protection.

Broderick Jones in the screen game

The short passing game has become en vogue in the modern NFL via screens. Here, Jones ran out in the open field and made a block on the linebacker. Jones got just enough to take the ‘backer out of the play. This allowed the running back to operate out of open space and run for the long gain. Offensive linemen who can move this well in space are rare — this is definitely an elite trait for a prospect like Jones.

In summary

Broderick Jones does a variety of different things well on film. You see him excel in space within the screen game, by pulling, and in pass protection. While he’s still fairly raw as a player with just two years of starting experience at left tackle, Jones could make an impact very quickly for an NFL team if his abilities translate to the right side of the line. His athleticism is outstanding and his power should allow him to continue winning battles against most defenders in the pros. Jones is projected to be drafted in Round 1.