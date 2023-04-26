Barring any trades, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane will have six selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, which kicks off Thursday from Kansas City, MO.

The Bills’ first draft pick occurs at No. 27 late in the first round, and includes selections in the second (No. 59), third (No. 91), fourth (No. 130), fifth (No. 137) and sixth rounds (No. 205).

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by breaking down what positions rank as Buffalo’s biggest areas of need heading into the draft.

Ranking Buffalo’s NFL Draft needs

A slot wide receiver to complement Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs. A middle linebacker to potentially take over for the departed Tremaine Edmunds. An offensive tackle to push incumbent starting right tackle Spencer Brown. A defensive tackle to compete for repetitions this year and beyond, when the team has no one signed under contract for the 2024 season.

The Bills have Super Bowl aspirations, but they are not without needs heading into the draft. Linked below, a look at Buffalo’s greatest needs, including whether the Bills should spend a high pick on a linebacker. Plus, exploring potential trade-down spots for Buffalo at the end of the first round, an NFL draft analyst who expects Buffalo to trade up, a speedy wide receiver who could be available at pick No. 27, and more!

Bills bringing training camp back to St. John Fisher

On Monday, the news came out that, once again, the Bills will conduct their training camp at St. John Fisher University in the Rochester suburb of Pittsford. The exact dates for training camp will be announced later this year.

Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets completed

News on the recently completed trade that sends perennial Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, examining the implications that deal will have on the AFC East.

