Bills Mathia: Analytics-based 2023 NFL Draft predictions; behind the scenes

I’ve been doing analytics-based draft predictions for a number of years now, and this year is no different. Well it’s a little different. I have the usual article with charts and rationale in a 1,300-ish word essay on the matter. With Bills Mathia being “a thing” this offseason though, I thought it might be fun to take a look behind the scenes of the yearly analytics model and give a look at the process as well as the results. That’s what this week’s Bills Mathia video will focus on, as well as a way-too-thoroughly-researched graphic that tells how the whole thing got its start.

If you’ve read this one, you’ve likely read the big reveal so it’s no shock to see that the analytics model points toward Jordan Addison, wide receiver out of USC, as the primary target for the Buffalo Bills.

Will that be right? Who knows. If you check out the video you’ll see a number of names that might make sense with the 27th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. More importantly, you can check out my setup and process and all the fun things I can sort by in my draft data spreadsheet.