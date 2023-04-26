Bills Reacts Survey: Which position does GM Brandon Beane draft in Round 1?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

After months of buildup, it’s almost here — the 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday evening in what’s sure to be must-watch television for anyone who follows football.

Bills Mafia is well-versed in those positions where the team needs to improve most, with the dust now settled on free agency. General manager Brandon Beane made the most of a tricky salary cap situation, renegotiating contracts for several players, re-signing key contributors from last season’s roster, and bringing new faces on board to challenge incumbents for starting roles.

Notably, those free agents new to the team are all on the offensive side of the ball (quarterback, wide receiver, running back, offensive line).

Certainly, the team has much to do to more fully construct a robust roster for the upcoming season. Surprisingly, no move was dutifully made to replacement Edmunds (unless you count Klein). Additionally, there’s a huge question mark at defensive tackle beyond this season. None of the current DTs are under contract past 2023. Some might say that the receiver room and minimally the right side of the offensive line still could use an infusion of bona fide talent.

Buffalo’s reported official top-30 visits reveal some interesting nuggets, with significant resources spent on receiver, tight end, defensive tackle, and offensive line. Conversely, virtually no resources were spent on linebackers — unless you count those considered hybrid safety/nickel ‘backers and the early meetings with bigger prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine. Is there a smokescreen at play, with so many receivers and no true NFL linebackers making stops at One Bills Drive?

Well, Brandon Beane and the Bills will get six shots at finding players who best fit their biggest remaining positions of need, barring trades up and/or down the board. Where do you think management lands with their top pick, whether it be Round 1 or later?

Vote now among the following options: