 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023: How to watch Round 1

All the ways to tune in and stay up to date with all things Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

By Matt Byham
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: APR 28 2022 Draft Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT tonight, Bills Mafia! With much at stake for 32 NFL franchises and the hundreds of prospects who hope to be among the 259 people to hear their name called at the podium in Kansas City, MO, the lead up to the draft requires utmost patience.

But the wait’s over, or it will be once the Buffalo Bills make their pick — whether at 27, or elsewhere by moving up or down through a trade. General manager Brandon Beane and the rest of Buffalo’s front-office are likely to wait hours before their chance to turn in a card. Until then, the real drama will be who begins to fall, who’s drafted seemingly out of nowhere, and how does it all affect the Bills’ draft board?

In other words: The NFL Draft is must-see TV. Here’s how to stay connected to all of it as things unfold live tonight.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: how to watch on TV

Television broadcast: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes

  • Round 1 : Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. EDT
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. EDT
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 at 12 p.m. EDT
  • NFL Network team: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Kurt Warner, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark, Peter Schrager
  • ABC team: Rece Davis, Todd McShay, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Robert Griffin III, Laura Rutledge, Sam Ponder, David Pollack, Pete Thamel
  • ESPN team: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen, Matt Miller (Day 3), Sal Paolantonio, Ed Werder, Kimberley A. Martin, Jeff Darlington, Dianna Russini
  • ESPN Deportes team: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Sebastián M. Christensen, Miguel Pasquel, and Katia Castorena.

2023 NFL Draft: Streaming info

  • Streaming: Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)
  • Online: NFL+, ABC app, and Watch ESPN

2023 NFL Draft: Radio info

Radio broadcast: SiriusXM NFL Radio (Ch. 88) (Rounds 1-7), ESPN Radio (Rounds 1-7). and Westwood One (Round 1)

  • SiriusXM NFL Radio team: Jason Horowitz, Pat Kirwan, Jim Miller, and Rick Neuheisel.
  • ESPN Radio team: Chris Carlin, Chris Canty, Mike Tannenbaum, Ian Fitzsimmons, and Jordan Reid
  • Westwood One: Amber Theoharis sits down to interview top picks

NFL Draft 2023 DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook offers odds on the first round, positional props, over/under on specific players, and more!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Complete 2023 NFL Draft Round 1 order

  1. Carolina Panthers
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks
  6. Detroit Lions
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. Philadelphia Eagles
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

In This Stream

Buffalo Bills 2023 offseason tracker: roster analysis, salary cap, free agency, & the draft

View all 120 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...