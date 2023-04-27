Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023: How to watch Round 1

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT tonight, Bills Mafia! With much at stake for 32 NFL franchises and the hundreds of prospects who hope to be among the 259 people to hear their name called at the podium in Kansas City, MO, the lead up to the draft requires utmost patience.

But the wait’s over, or it will be once the Buffalo Bills make their pick — whether at 27, or elsewhere by moving up or down through a trade. General manager Brandon Beane and the rest of Buffalo’s front-office are likely to wait hours before their chance to turn in a card. Until then, the real drama will be who begins to fall, who’s drafted seemingly out of nowhere, and how does it all affect the Bills’ draft board?

In other words: The NFL Draft is must-see TV. Here’s how to stay connected to all of it as things unfold live tonight.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: how to watch on TV

Television broadcast: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes

Round 1 : Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. EDT

Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. EDT Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. EDT

Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. EDT Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 at 12 p.m. EDT

Saturday, April 29 at 12 p.m. EDT NFL Network team: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Kurt Warner, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark, Peter Schrager

Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Kurt Warner, Ian Rapoport, Melissa Stark, Peter Schrager ABC team: Rece Davis, Todd McShay, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Robert Griffin III, Laura Rutledge, Sam Ponder, David Pollack, Pete Thamel

Rece Davis, Todd McShay, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Robert Griffin III, Laura Rutledge, Sam Ponder, David Pollack, Pete Thamel ESPN team: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen, Matt Miller (Day 3), Sal Paolantonio, Ed Werder, Kimberley A. Martin, Jeff Darlington, Dianna Russini

Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen, Matt Miller (Day 3), Sal Paolantonio, Ed Werder, Kimberley A. Martin, Jeff Darlington, Dianna Russini ESPN Deportes team: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Sebastián M. Christensen, Miguel Pasquel, and Katia Castorena.

2023 NFL Draft: Streaming info

Streaming: Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV) Online: NFL+, ABC app, and Watch ESPN

2023 NFL Draft: Radio info

SiriusXM NFL Radio team: Jason Horowitz, Pat Kirwan, Jim Miller, and Rick Neuheisel.

Jason Horowitz, Pat Kirwan, Jim Miller, and Rick Neuheisel. ESPN Radio team: Chris Carlin, Chris Canty, Mike Tannenbaum, Ian Fitzsimmons, and Jordan Reid

Chris Carlin, Chris Canty, Mike Tannenbaum, Ian Fitzsimmons, and Jordan Reid Westwood One: Amber Theoharis sits down to interview top picks

DraftKings Sportsbook offers odds on the first round, positional props, over/under on specific players, and more!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Complete 2023 NFL Draft Round 1 order

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.