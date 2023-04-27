After months of speculation and debate, the 2023 NFL Draft is finally here! The Buffalo Bills currently have six picks in the draft, beginning with the 27th overall selection in the first round.
Before the Bills are officially on the clock, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with a final round of mock drafts on what direction general manager Brandon Beane and the Bills could go with their draft picks.
Final mock drafts leading up to the NFL Draft
Before these mock drafts become obsolete, read the latest from Buffalo Bills beat writers and NFL Draft experts on who they feel Buffalo will add in this year’s draft.
- Buffalo Bills 7-round mock draft: Weapons and protection added for Josh Allen, LB addressed on day two - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills’ final 7-round mock draft: Trade down nets Brandon Beane an extra pick in the top 100 - Buffalo News
- Final mock NFL draft: After much uncertainty, Bills land a potential top-three receiver - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills mock draft: A first-round trade and other final predictions - The Athletic - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL mock draft consensus has Bills going offense in Round 1 - Buffalo News
- NFL mock draft consensus has Bills going offense in Round 1 - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills mock draft: A first-round trade and other final predictions - The Athletic - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Jones: 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0 - WGR 550
- NFL Mock Draft 2023: Our beat writers pick 5 QBs in first round with Bryce Young No. 1 - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL insider: Buffalo Bills go with an ‘upset’ at 27, pick wide receiver not in many Day 1 mocks - newyorkupstate.com
- Capaccio: NFL Mock Draft 1.0 - WGR 550
- 2023 Mock Draft Watch 10.0 - BuffaloBills.com
- Final 2023 NFL Mock Draft by Dane Brugler: Bryce Young at 1, then all bets are off - The Athletic (subscription required)
Best draft fits for the Bills and positional rankings
Which positions general manager Brandon Beane should go after in the draft, best draft fits for Buffalo, five potential wide receiver targets for the Bills, and more!
- Bills Draft Mailbag: Which positions should Brandon Beane target? - Buffalo News
- Ranking the fits: Our writers rate the best matches for the Buffalo Bills early in NFL draft - Buffalo News
-
Buffalo Bills NFL Draft picks 2023: Grades, fits and scouting reports - The Athletic (subscription required)
NFL draft rankings for the top 10 players at each position - Buffalo News
- Bills options in first round are wide open: 5 players who fit their needs - Democrat & Chronicle
- Ryan O’Halloran: A ‘don’t do’ list of draft suggestions for Bills GM Brandon Beane - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills rank near bottom of NFL in 2023 draft capital rankings - newyorkupstate.com
- Brandon Beane’s challenge: Turn limited draft capital into immediate contributors for championship-starved Bills - Buffalo News
- Wood looking at number of positions for Bills with 27th pick - WGR 550
- Top 5 things to watch for in the 2023 NFL Draft - BuffaloBills.com
- Third annual NFL Draft name guide, from Wayne Taulapapa to David Zorrilla - The Athletic - The Athletic (subscription required)
When will the Bills be on the clock/how to watch the draft
Barring a trade, the Bills won’t be selecting until the 27th overall pick in the first round. Based on recent history, learn what time the Bills will be on the clock, and how to watch and follow along with every pick in the draft.
- What time will Bills be on the clock for 27th pick of NFL draft - Buffalo News
- What TV channel is the 2023 NFL Draft on? How to watch and stream, start time, pick order - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL Draft 2023: What time will Buffalo Bills make their first round selection tonight? - newyorkupstate.com
- How to watch, stream and listen to the 2023 NFL Draft - BuffaloBills.com
- 2023 NFL Draft: How to watch, stream every round - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills draft picks: Round-by-round look at their 2023 selections - Democrat & Chronicle
Even more Bills news and notes
Examining the value of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis, the latest on the rumors that Buffalo will deal for wideout DeAndre Hopkins, and revisiting the circumstances that led to the Bills picking running back Willis McGahee in the 2003 NFL Draft.
- Value of Gabe Davis - WGR 550
- DeAndre Hopkins to Buffalo Bills trade speculation bubbles as NFL draft approaches - Buffalo News
- Erik Brady: 20 years later, Drew Rosenhaus recounts how he fooled the Bills into drafting Willis McGahee - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- 2023 NFL Draft: The final complete mock draft for the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Continuing to scout RB, Buffalo Bills had top-30 visit with Zach Charbonnet - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Reacts Survey: Which position does GM Brandon Beane draft in Round 1? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Mathia: Analytics-based 2023 NFL Draft predictions; behind the scenes - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills analytics-based 2023 NFL Draft predictions - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2023 NFL Draft: Film analysis of OT Broderick Jones - Buffalo Rumblings
- Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann made top-30 visit to Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast network, 4/27/2023: It’s NFL Draft day! - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...