After months of speculation and debate, the 2023 NFL Draft is finally here! The Buffalo Bills currently have six picks in the draft, beginning with the 27th overall selection in the first round.

Before the Bills are officially on the clock, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with a final round of mock drafts on what direction general manager Brandon Beane and the Bills could go with their draft picks.

Final mock drafts leading up to the NFL Draft

Before these mock drafts become obsolete, read the latest from Buffalo Bills beat writers and NFL Draft experts on who they feel Buffalo will add in this year’s draft.

Best draft fits for the Bills and positional rankings

Which positions general manager Brandon Beane should go after in the draft, best draft fits for Buffalo, five potential wide receiver targets for the Bills, and more!

When will the Bills be on the clock/how to watch the draft

Barring a trade, the Bills won’t be selecting until the 27th overall pick in the first round. Based on recent history, learn what time the Bills will be on the clock, and how to watch and follow along with every pick in the draft.

Even more Bills news and notes

Examining the value of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis, the latest on the rumors that Buffalo will deal for wideout DeAndre Hopkins, and revisiting the circumstances that led to the Bills picking running back Willis McGahee in the 2003 NFL Draft.

