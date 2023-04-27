Buffalo Bills among several teams interested in Jahmyr Gibbs, per report

It’s 2023 NFL Draft day, and as such, rumors about every team holding a first-round pick are starting to intensify — with the Buffalo Bills no exception. An early-morning gem of a Bills rumor comes from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, who writes that he’s hearing that the Bills are among a quartet of teams with a common interest in Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Emphasis in the relevant paragraph, quoted below, is ours:

Always intriguing to hear what teams are interested in the same guys, and such is the case with the Giants and Chiefs leading up to tomorrow, with both linked in NFL circles to Boston College WR Zay Flowers and Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs. I’ve also heard the Ravens and Vikings connected to Flowers, and the Bills and Bengals tied to Gibbs, with both being intriguing jacks of all trades for creative offensive coordinators. Both should go Thursday.

Gibbs is certainly an intriguing running back prospect with a quality and versatile skillset — he has drawn pre-draft comparisons to New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara — but to say he’d be an underwhelming choice by the Bills would be an understatement. The Bills have too often invested quality draft-day resources into this position in recent seasons — the since-departed Devin Singletary and Zack Moss were both Day 2 picks, as was current projected top back James Cook just last year — and dipping into that well again, despite the team operating a pass-heavy offense, would be a bit rich.

That said, general manager Brandon Beane has a clear track record of player acquisition at this position, so the question worth pondering is this: would anyone here truly be surprised if the Bills do end up with Gibbs, either this evening, or perhaps sometime on Friday? Or are you subscribing to the theory that Gibbs, a potentially coveted asset late in the first round (where the Bills currently pick), is only on Buffalo’s radar to generate interest in a potential trade down?