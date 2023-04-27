Is WR DeAndre Hopkins headed to Buffalo Bills?

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, trade rumors are also heating up. Buffalo Bills fans, in particular, are paying close attention to a certain wide receiver from Arizona. According to the media, they might just get their wish.

Thursday on the Pat McAfee show, Adam “Pacman” Jones was asked if he had any updates regarding the future destination of Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins. “A source says something’s gonna happen today,” Jones responded. He then added, “KC, maybe Bills, maybe Ravens. Something’s gonna happen today.”

"Our source(s) are saying that something is gonna happen with DHop today..



It could be the Chiefs, Bills or the Ravens"@REALPACMAN24 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pIy2ITJDMr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 27, 2023

Adding fuel to the fire, Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller joined Kay Adams on Up & Adams on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of Hopkins coming to Buffalo. Adams asked Miller if he was getting in general manager Brandon Beane’s ear about the star wide receiver. “I don’t really have to get in his ear about anything. He’s so in tune with free agents and what’s going on,” Miller replied.

Miller also added that Beane has usually already talked to players before Miller gets a chance to bring their names up to him. With that response, Adams smirked and asked, “Are you trying to break news here that DeAndre Hopkins is headed out there with Stefon Diggs?”

Laughing, Miller stated, “I don’t have any breaking news for you right now but there has definitely been conversations. We just gotta figure it out.” He added, “It’s just one of those things, especially when it’s my boys like an Odell Beckham or DeAndre Hopkins. It’s easy to get excited and of course you want them on your team.”

He then reminded everyone that there are lots of different elements involved in making a trade like that happen, calling it a “wait and see” type of situation. We know plenty of Bills fans who are hoping for D Hop.

You can check out the full clip below.