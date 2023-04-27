Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023: Track the team’s picks here

The time for waiting if finally done, Bills Mafia! We’re on to Kansas City, MO to usher in the newest class of NFL hopefuls. The Buffalo Bills have six selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, with their first turn at the podium scheduled for tonight with pick 27. Time will tell if general manager Brandon Bills stay put and draft as the board falls to them, or move up to ensure they land their preferred prospect.

While anything can happen over the course of the weekend to change when the Bills pick and how many selections Brandon Beane and One Bills Drive make, the team isn’t expected to pick soon after the draft begins.

The Bills biggest needs are have been hotly debated and clearly explained this spring, and their hand is set to be revealed this weekend. It’s widely expected the team will attempt to strengthen position groups such as wide receiver, defensive tackle, offensive line, linebacker, safety, and linebacker — with any of those groups a potential to be chosen early, even first. The answers to questions about all these groups will hopefully be found throughout the next few days.

Be sure to bookmark this stream to stay up-to-date with all of Buffalo Rumblings’ draft coverage — including live updates and more breaking down the newest members of Buffalo’s roster.

What did the Buffalo Bills do during Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft?

Buffalo Bills NFL Draft Picks by Round in 2023

Round 1, Pick 27

Round 2, Pick 59

Round 3, Pick 91

Round 4, Pick 130

Round 5, Pick 137 (from ARI)

Round 6, Pick 205

