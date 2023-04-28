Bills Reacts Survey: Grade Buffalo’s pick of TE Dalton Kincaid at 25

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country.

Leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, more than a few debates simmered on the idea of “best player available” versus “best player available at biggest position of need.” While in theory it sounds appealing and simple to select the the best player available once your clock begins to tick down, it’s not often the best move for any NFL general manager. When you have an accomplished franchise quarterback, you’re going to find serious heat behind the selection of another potential franchise signal caller.

But something incredible happened late Thursday night, which gave the Buffalo Bills an uncontrollable urge to move up two spots (from pick 27 to pick 25) and draft Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid in Round 1. Kincaid’s position group was seemingly ignored in favor of traditional receiver prospects.

Beane’s gone on record stating that the run on wide receivers meant that players One Bills Drive didn’t have a first-round grade on were being scooped up before Buffalo was on the clock. But somehow, not a single tight end went off the board inside of 24 picks. Even linebacker Jack Campbell had his name called, while most expected he’d last until Day 2. The tight end class of 2023 is observably deep, and that may have played a part in undervaluing the overall talent while picking players at positions where top prospects were few and far between. But it still doesn’t explain what happened with that historic run of four wide receivers taken late in the draft, while every tight end available was...well, available. Most expected the bulk of receivers would last until Round 2, while at least a couple of the tight ends would find teams in Round 1. But once again, the draft proved to be the ultimate in reality TV.

They say that fortune favors the bold. So what do you think of the Bills’ bold move to jump the Dallas Cowboys and select Dalton Kincaid immediately ahead of them?

