Buffalo Bills get huge-upside pass catcher in Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

The Buffalo Bills have made their first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft — and they traded up with the Jacksonville Jaguars to do so. The Bills selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the 25th overall pick after trading pick 27 and 130 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That decision vaulted the Bills over the Super Bowl-challenger Dallas Cowboys in the NFC, who were heavily rumored to be interested in taking a tight end early in the draft.

Dalton Kincaid has dealt with a back injury throughout the entire pre-draft process so there are no official workout numbers for the 6’4” 245-pound tight end. But the Bills just got star quarterback Josh Allen another talented pass catcher. This isn’t a pick to help the run game — it’s a bet on making your strengths even better with a tight end who’s the most talented pass catcher in his draft class.

Kincaid has mastered the finesse of the game in every way with expert route running, elite ball skills, and a level of yards-after-catch ability that makes you very comfortable with picking him at No. 25 overall. Kincaid proves to be tight end No. 1 in an absolutely loaded year at the position — perhaps the best in the past decade.

For your viewing enjoyment, here’s the Bills’ new tight end decimating USC’s defense in 2022 on his way to a record-setting 16 receptions and 234 yards:

Utah TE Dalton Kincaid had himself a day against USC.



The Bills are an offense that can hide Kincaid’s flaws, which consist of a lack of physicality at the point of attack. He’s also not a run blocker. He figures to fit in well with Dawson Knox who has proven to be a formidable run blocker in the NFL and capable of playing in-line. Kincaid won’t be in-line often, instead he’ll have the ability to move all over the offense from H-back to the slot and even split out wide outside the hash.

Overall, to start the draft off hot, the Bills are rolling early with an offensive weapon for Josh Allen. From the outside looking in, it’s a bit of a surprise Kincaid lasted to this point, even with his injury. For certain, general manager Brandon Beane and Josh Allen are smiling ear-to-ear with the selection of Dalton Kincaid.