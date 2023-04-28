Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 Considerations

The Buffalo Bills selected TE Dalton Kincaid out of Utah with the 25th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft last night. They jumped up two spots from their original pick by trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars, sending them pick 27 and pick 130 (fourth round).

With the first round over, the focus shifts to Day 2 of the NFL Draft. The Buffalo Bills currently hold pick 59 overall (second round) and pick 91 (third round). Let’s look at some players I think the Bills should consider at each position in Rounds 2 and 3. These players aren’t necessarily who I think the Bills will draft, instead players I think the Bills should be interested in given who might be available when they pick.

It’s worth noting that there is a decent possibility of the Bills trading back on Day 2. Currently, the Bills only hold four more picks in the draft. If I had to guess, a trade back on Day 2 might consist of a return somewhere in the ballpark of a fifth and seventh-round pick.

Quarterback

This one is easy. Don’t even think about it.

Running back

I don’t think the Bills should be interested in a running back on Day 2. If they did end up taking one in the draft I would prefer it be in the late rounds. If I had to choose a Day 2 RB for the Bills, it would have to be Zach Charbonnet (UCLA) or Kendre Miller (TCU).

Tight End

I think the first-round selection of Dalton Kincaid takes tight end off Buffalo’s board for the rest of the draft.

Wide Receiver

Just because the Bills already drafted a pass catcher at the TE position doesn't mean they shouldn't look to draft a receiver. Here are some I like on Day 2.

Josh Downs, WR (UNC)

I talked about Downs as a possibility for the Bills in Round 1 if the rest of the top WRs are off the board. That almost came to fruition, but instead the Bills traded up for Kincaid. Downs is an advanced route runner out of the slot and would add another weapon for Allen to play with on offense. He can fill the traditional "possession receiver" role, but offers upside in the YAC department that the Bills haven't had in the past.

Cedric Tillman, WR (Tennessee)

The 6'3" WR has prototypical WR1 height and athleticism. He would certainly add a different dimension to the current WR group. Adding Tillman along with Kincaid in this draft would give the Bills’ offense some serious height that they haven't had in recent memory. Tillman has the potential to develop into a legitimate WR1 for the Bills by the time he plays out his rookie contract and is the most intriguing WR prospect on Day 2 for me.

Jonathan Mingo, WR (Ole Miss)

Mingo gives me some Eric Moulds vibes. A physical receiver who can get yards after catch and just seems to have a knack of finding a way to come down with the football.

Tank Dell, WR (Houston)

Dell played at a different speed than everyone else at the Senior Bowl. Dell is small in stature (5'8") but don't let that fool you, he is a bona fide play maker who can get open from anywhere on the field and is liable to take it to the house anytime he touches the football.

A.T. Perry, WR (Wake Forest)

This 6'3 1/2” WR prospect is fascinating. He ran an impressive 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and possess the movement ability that is usually seen in smaller WRs. His nimble feet allow him to be a surprisingly nifty route runner for his size. His downside are his hands. He had 17 drops over the past two seasons. Perry is a boom or bust prospect.

Offensive Tackle

There are a few offensive tackle prospects who should be available for the Bills. The biggest name on the board is Dawand Jones out of Ohio State, but he will likely go before the Bills pick. I have my eyes on one tackle in particular.

Matthew Bergeron, OT (Syracuse)

Bergeron could drive a few hours down the road from Syracuse to Buffalo. He would come to Buffalo and compete for a starting position at tackle or even possibly guard. The 6’5”, 318-pound prospect is athletic enough to keep up with edge defenders, pull from the guard or tackle position, and stick on blocks at the second level. These are all traits the Bills usually like to see in their tackles.

Interior Offensive Line

Luke Wypler, C (Ohio State)

Mitch Morse isn't getting any younger and injury concerns continue to mount. Wypler can develop into a starting center for years to come for Buffalo.

Steve Avila, G (TCU)

Avila has started full seasons at both guard and center — something I think the Bills would value. Avila would come in immediately and compete for a starting guard position and serve as a potential backup center.

Chandler Zavala, G (NC State)

Zavala is a third-round candidate for the Bills. I’m not sure if Zavala could make a day-one impact for the Bills but he definitely would be a quality backup to start and has the potential to develop into a starter at the guard position.

EDGE

B.J. Ojulari, EDGE (LSU)

A high-character player and the younger brother of New York Giants defensive end Azez Ojulari, B.J. presents some serious pass-rushing traits. He can stand up or put his hand in the dirt, similar to what we see from Von Miller. He has an above-average bend around the edge and doesn't lose speed when turning the corner.

Byron Young, EDGE (Tennessee)

Young ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine among DEs, running it in 4.43 seconds. His twitchy first step is top-notch and he has a high motor. He’s someone to keep an eye on in Round 3.

Defensive Tackle

Keeanu Benton, DT (Wisconsin)

Benton may be the best run stuffer in this draft class and would give Buffalo some young talent at the 1-technique for years to come.

Gervon Dexter, DT (Florida)

Dexter met with the Bills on a top-30 visit before the draft. Standing at 6’6” and weighing 310 pounds, Dexter is a mountain of a man who could find success eating up blockers in the middle of Buffalo’s defense.

Siaki Ika, DT (Baylor)

Ika is another DT prospect who is best known for his run-stuffing abilities. He is a tough task to move with just one blocker. He is capable of getting off blocks and is a solid contributor making tackles in the run game, but he doesn’t offer much in terms of a pass rush. He is a 1-technique the Bills could depend on to hold down the fort in the middle for the next four years.

Linebacker

Drew Sanders, LB (Arkansas)

Sanders dropping to pick 59 would be a dream scenario for Buffalo. I thought if the board fell poorly that the Bills could consider him in Round 1. Sanders would give Buffalo supreme athletic traits and a pass-rushing element from the MLB position that they aren’t accustomed to fielding. He could potentially be a superstar leading the Bills’ defense. I wouldn’t be surprised if he winds up winning the rookie defensive player of the year if he lands in Buffalo.

Trenton Simpson, LB (Clemson)

Simpson possesses elite athleticism for the LB position, running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash is insane at 6’2” and 235 pounds. It remains to be seen if Simpson could hold down the fort as a true MLB, but his premium athletic traits would be beneficial in pass coverage and likely make him a three-down LB.

Cornerback

Julius Brents, CB (Kansas State)

Brents is a long cornerback (6’3”) who would instantly become Buffalo’s biggest DB. He offers positional versatility in that he has the traits to excel as a boundary corner in Buffalo’s zone-heavy scheme but he also has the attitude and demeanor to switch to safety if needed.

Clark Phillips III, CB (Utah)

The undersized corner (5’9”) would be best suited in the slot, but he has experience playing on the outside too. I know Buffalo already has one of the best slot corners in the NFL with Taron Johnson, but Phillips’ play-making ability makes him an enticing option that’s hard to pass up. He has nine career INTs, with four of those being returned for touchdowns.

Safety

Brian Branch, S (Alabama)

If Branch somehow falls to pick 59, he would be a steal for the Bills. Branch can play high safety in a 2-deep look, single-high safety, or play slot corner. He would be a perfect candidate to be the next star safety in Buffalo after Hyde and Poyer are gone.

Sydney Brown, S (Illinois)

Brown shows flashes of a crazy playmaker and plays with attitude, especially when blitzing. He is aware of his surroundings in zone coverage and is capable of playing low or high zone. Brown has game-wrecker written all over him.

Jartavius Martin, S (Illinois)

Yes, another safety from Illinois is on this list. He is slightly larger than his running mate Brown, and he might even be more explosive. Posting an insane 44” vertical jump and a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, Martin is one of the best athletes you’ll see at the safety position.

In summary

I would expect a trade back of some sort for Buffalo on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. The trade will likely result in some Day 3 picks, but if the Bills can come out of Day 2 with two of these prospects, I would consider it a successful evening.