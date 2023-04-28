Live reactions to Buffalo Bills selecting TE Dalton Kincaid in Round 1 of 2023 NFL Draft

As the 2023 NFL Draft reached the 20th pick in the first round on Thursday, Buffalo Bills fans were starting to become anxious. Many wanted the team to draft one of the top-tier wide receivers such as Zay Flowers or Jaxon Smith-Njigba to complement Stefon Diggs. However, the Seattle Seahawks started a run on receivers that would remove the best options from the board.

Instead, the Bills became aggressive and jumped the Dallas Cowboys by trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars to move up two spots, from No. 27 to No. 25. Their pick was one that many didn’t see coming: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid.

While he’s not what some fans expected, Kincaid has been compared to star Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and is often described as having “elite hands.” In fact, sports television personality Skip Bayless was so upset that the Bills leapfrogged his Cowboys to take the guy he coveted, he seemed to have lost his mind on Twitter.

Check out his reaction along with many others below.

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. I WAS ONE PICK AWAY FROM DALTON KINCAID -- AND BUFFALO LEAP-FROGGED MY COWBOYS AND STOLE HIM RIGHT OUT FROM UNDER JERRY'S UPTURNED NOSE. DEVASTATING. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 28, 2023

BILLS BAMBOOZLE COWBOYS, MAKE JERRY LOOK SILLY BY STEALING THE TIGHT END WHO WOULD HAVE CHANGED DAK PRESCOTT’S LIFE. NOW ON @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 28, 2023

.@RealSkipBayless reacts to the Bills trading ahead of the Cowboys to select TE Dalton Kincaid: pic.twitter.com/DY6OE9o4ac — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 28, 2023

Dalton Kincaid is a FOOTBALL CATCHING CONNOISSEUR. This All American TE caught 16 passes for 234 yards and a TD against USC this past season. He is a willing blocker but is one of the best pass catchers in the entire draft who laughs in the face of contact. Bills Mafia kinda guy. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 28, 2023

Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris. The #Bills did their Tight End Research and decided to pursue a Super Bowl this offseason. Great pick. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) April 28, 2023

“If the league let’s the Bills get Dalton Kincaid, they get what they deserve.”



- @MoveTheSticks — Anthony Marino (@AnthMarino) April 28, 2023

Dalton Kincaid, helping kids with autism?

Built for Buffalo. — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) April 28, 2023

LOVE Dalton Kincaid to the Bills.



That dude has SPECIAL receiving skills. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) April 28, 2023

Bills take Dalton Kincaid #25

My #1 TE in the draft.

Great route-runner, ball skills, and violent after the catch. And it's not just pretty-boy stuff, he can block.

And I've said for a long time now that the Bills need more weapons. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

Retired NFL WR Steve Smith (@SteveSmithSr89) talking about new #Bills TE Dalton Kincaid.



“You will not think he will run past you… but he will.”



The future HOF WR loves what Kincaid brings to an offense.#BillsMafia || @BuiltInBuffalo_

pic.twitter.com/CnQCc7qRRv — Ben Shoop (@ShoopBen) April 28, 2023

Kincaid is the best TE in this draft. I had him as my 9th overall prospect -- great value for Buffalo at 25. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 28, 2023

PFF is a fan of Dalton Kincaid to the Bills pic.twitter.com/JTV4EK85UA — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) April 28, 2023

#BillsMafia here’s my immediate reaction to the Bills drafting TE Dalton Kincaid (with a fantasy spin on it too!) pic.twitter.com/YtoDE2HE8F — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) April 28, 2023

Buffalo NEEDED help at receiver



Stefon Diggs accounted for 30% of the Buffalo targets (3rd among all WRs in the NFL)



There was too much predictability and too little help after Diggs



Enter Dalton Kincaid, and the opportunity to stress the defense with personnel and talent pic.twitter.com/4EO1S1Og9q — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 28, 2023

Dawson Knox

Dalton Kincaid



The Bills offense is DK Country pic.twitter.com/IJTDxz1GuN — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) April 28, 2023

Hey @JoshAllenQB, Dalton Kincaid looks ready to catch some footballs.#BillsMafia selects the @Utah_Football TE at No. 25 overall.pic.twitter.com/pmYKZKgoO3 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 28, 2023

The #Bills have selected TE Dalton Kincaid. Best overall TE in this draft class. He's a legitimate weapon for Josh Allen. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Csoe4cHVyx — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) April 28, 2023

Dalton Kincaid is now the first Utah TE selected in the first round in HISTORY.



Kincaid will play alongside the likes of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Dawson Knox.



The Buffalo Bills offense is going to be LETHAL pic.twitter.com/09GMr2Y1G3 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 28, 2023

Once Bills fans start to realize what Dalton Kincaid brings to the table and what his role will be in their offense, they’re gonna get excited.



This isn’t your ordinary tight end. This is a receiving weapon that will open things up for Josh Allen. True first round grade talent. — Mike Bundt (@Mike_Bundt) April 28, 2023

Ute fan and Bills fan, my son was a little excited! pic.twitter.com/sEVnEpUbGG — Brad Downey (@BradDowney13) April 28, 2023

Dalton Kincaid's NFL comp was to Zach Ertz per @LanceZierlein #billsmafia — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) April 28, 2023

I LOVE the Dalton Kincaid pick. It meshes with everything the #Bills have done this offseason.



Homerun. — Hänsel (@UberHansen) April 28, 2023

RD 1 | PK 25 - Bills: Dalton Kincaid TE, Utah



Kincaid earned the highest overall draft score (88) in a historically strong TE class. He is the only tight end in this year's class to earn an "elite" production score (90). pic.twitter.com/dRxwzLVZ4Q — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 28, 2023