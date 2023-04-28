 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live reactions to Buffalo Bills selecting TE Dalton Kincaid in Round 1 of 2023 NFL Draft

Some fans love him, some wanted a WR and then there’s Skip Bayless

By BillsFanChick
NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2023 NFL Draft reached the 20th pick in the first round on Thursday, Buffalo Bills fans were starting to become anxious. Many wanted the team to draft one of the top-tier wide receivers such as Zay Flowers or Jaxon Smith-Njigba to complement Stefon Diggs. However, the Seattle Seahawks started a run on receivers that would remove the best options from the board.

Instead, the Bills became aggressive and jumped the Dallas Cowboys by trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars to move up two spots, from No. 27 to No. 25. Their pick was one that many didn’t see coming: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid.

While he’s not what some fans expected, Kincaid has been compared to star Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and is often described as having “elite hands.” In fact, sports television personality Skip Bayless was so upset that the Bills leapfrogged his Cowboys to take the guy he coveted, he seemed to have lost his mind on Twitter.

Check out his reaction along with many others below.

