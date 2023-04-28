Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023: Round 2 open thread

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and it was an exciting one for the Buffalo Bills! While many thought the Bills would simply stay put at 27 or more likely move down and potentially out of the first round, general manager ended up working the phones with the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars before finally executing a trade to move up two spots to 25.
Leapfrogging the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo outsmarted Jerry Jones and selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid right in front of him. It seemed to fluster the Cowboys draft room enough that they took the entirety of their allotted time to land on choosing defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
The Bills social media team was on fleek and let Skip Bayless and his Cowboys wallow in their dismayed shock. Here once again, with feeling:
https://t.co/QwS4xN9SxA pic.twitter.com/AmkzPRVdg7— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 28, 2023
So the Bills found themselves a new pass-catching weapon for quarterback Josh Allen, but it wasn’t DeAndre Hopkins. Does Hopkins find a new home tonight, and is it still a possibility he lands in Buffalo?
The run on wide receivers has thinned out the prospect quite a bit, but solid options remain if they wish to add more down-the-field skill players.
Remember, they still could use a linebacker, and one of the top three has already been drafted (Jack Campbell).
Bills great, running back Fred Jackson will announce the team’s pick in Round 2.
Here’s your open thread for the night’s festivities! Go Bills!
Have fun, and as always, go Bills!
Complete Round 2 draft order and results
- 32 Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)
- 33 Houston Texans
- 34 Arizona Cardinals
- 35 Indianapolis Colts
- 36 Los Angeles Rams
- 37 Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
- 38 Las Vegas Raiders
- 39 Carolina Panthers
- 40 New Orleans Saints
- 41 Tennessee Titans
- 42 Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets)
- 43 New York Jets
- 44 Atlanta Falcons
- 45 Green Bay Packers
- 46 New England Patriots
- 47 Washington Commanders
- 48 Detroit Lions
- 49 Pittsburgh Steelers
- 50 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 51) Miami Dolphins
- 52 Seattle Seahawks
- 53 Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)
- 54 Los Angeles Chargers
- 55 Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
- 56 Jacksonville Jaguars
- 57 New York Giants
- 58 Dallas Cowboys
- 59 Buffalo Bills
- 60 Cincinnati Bengals
- 61 Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina)
- 62 Philadelphia Eagles
- 63 Kansas City Chiefs
Complete Round 3 draft order and results
- 64 Chicago Bears
- 65 Houston Texans
- 66 Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona)
- 67 Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)
- 68 Denver Broncos
- 69 Los Angeles Rams
- 70 Las Vegas Raiders
- 71 New Orleans Saints
- 72 Tennessee Titans
- 73 Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
- 74 Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets)
- 75 Atlanta Falcons
- 76 New England Patriots (from Carolina)
- 77 Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami)
- 78 Green Bay Packers
- 79 Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
- 80 Pittsburgh Steelers
- 81 Detroit Lions
- 82 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 83 Seattle Seahawks
- 84 Miami Dolphins
- 85 Los Angeles Chargers
- 86 Baltimore Ravens
- 87 Minnesota Vikings
- 88 Jacksonville Jaguars
- 89 New York Giants
- 90 Dallas Cowboys
- 91 Buffalo Bills
- 92 Cincinnati Bengals
- 93 Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
- 94 Arizona Cardinals (from Philadelphia)
- 95 Kansas City Chiefs
- 96 Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
- 97 Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)
- 98 Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection)
- 99 San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
- 100 Las Vegas Raiders from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants (Special Compensatory Selection)
- 101 San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
- 102 San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
