Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023: Round 2 open thread

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and it was an exciting one for the Buffalo Bills! While many thought the Bills would simply stay put at 27 or more likely move down and potentially out of the first round, general manager ended up working the phones with the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars before finally executing a trade to move up two spots to 25.

Leapfrogging the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo outsmarted Jerry Jones and selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid right in front of him. It seemed to fluster the Cowboys draft room enough that they took the entirety of their allotted time to land on choosing defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

The Bills social media team was on fleek and let Skip Bayless and his Cowboys wallow in their dismayed shock. Here once again, with feeling:

So the Bills found themselves a new pass-catching weapon for quarterback Josh Allen, but it wasn’t DeAndre Hopkins. Does Hopkins find a new home tonight, and is it still a possibility he lands in Buffalo?

The run on wide receivers has thinned out the prospect quite a bit, but solid options remain if they wish to add more down-the-field skill players.

Remember, they still could use a linebacker, and one of the top three has already been drafted (Jack Campbell).

Bills great, running back Fred Jackson will announce the team’s pick in Round 2.

Here’s your open thread for the night’s festivities! Go Bills!

