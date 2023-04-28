 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023: TE Dalton Kincaid meets the media

Kincaid’s pup, Bella played a special, heartwarming role in last night’s festivities

By Matt Byham
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 Utah at Oregon Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Shortly before the 2023 NFL Draft reconvened for Day 2, the Buffalo Bills welcomed their newest tight end to One Bills Drive for his introductory press conference. Kincaid answered a multitude of question in nearly 15 minutes with the assembled media, from breaking the ice with his new Bills hat and “the hat guy” who had one job, to his first impressions of the team’s facilities, who reached out to him from the team, and more as it relates to his role and future with the team.

Stay locked in to Buffalo Rumblings for more news and information on the Bills’ newest offensive weapon, 2023 NFL first-round pick Dalton Kincaid.

