Buffalo Bills select OG O’Cyrus Torrence at Pick 59 in 2023 NFL Draft

With the 59th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Fred Jackson announced to the world that the Buffalo Bills select Florida offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

In the lead up to this year’s draft, many predicted Torrence would find himself selected within the top half of Round 1. Per The NFL Mock Draft Database, Torrence was player most often chosen for the Bills in the first round of myriad mock drafts.

Unlike their pick in Round 1 of tight end Dalton Kincaid, Torrence was part of the team’s official top-30 visits — and was one of their earliest guests. Torrence’s meeting with the Bills wasn’t the first the two sides connected. Buffalo also met with him during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

It stands to reason that Torrence will have a golden opportunity to show out and earn a starting role along the Bills’ offensive line as a rookie.

As I mentioned earlier this month in an article about Torrence:

“O’Cyrus Torrence is considered by many to be one of the premiere interior linemen in this year’s draft. At 6’5” and 330 pounds, Torrence has built a solid resume, especially as a dominant run blocker. He made the successful transition from the Sun Belt Conference (University of Louisiana-Lafayette) to the SEC (University of Florida) — a rare accomplishment for most college football players. Torrence earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors for his blocking during the 2021 college football season. He’d follow that up by earning first-team All-SEC honors during the 2022 season for his play at right guard. Torrence is a willing blocker who welcomes contact and will play through every whistle. His aggressive nature clears running lanes, but can also show up as a detriment in situations where technical skill is required. There are concerns about his ability to provide sound pass protection, given his lack success against athletic pass rushers and subpar athleticism. He may best fit in along an offensive line that operates a power-run scheme. Despite his lack of athleticism, it’s likely O’Cyrus Torrence’s best traits are yet to unfold. If he can put together a robust toolbox of pass protection moves and counter more athletic defenders with technical skill, Torrence could become a great starter in any offense. His size and ability as a run blocker would be a welcome asset on Buffalo’s line, but he profiles as a player who may not have a truly versatile skill set out of the gate. For now, perhaps the biggest question about Torrence for the Buffalo Bills is if they see him as more than just a mammoth mauler in the run game as part of a downhill offense.”

What do you think Bills Mafia, are you happy with the Buffalo Bills’ selection of O’Cyrus Torrence in Round 2?

