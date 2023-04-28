Buffalo Bills steal ideal scheme fit with Florida OG O’Cyrus Torrence

The Buffalo Bills have made their second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with the selection of Florida offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence at pick No. 59 overall. The Louisiana transfer followed head coach Billy Napier to the Gators where he played out his final college season manning right guard duties. Torrence was considered as a potential first-round player in this class, but he is a scheme-specific guard, which may have caused him to drop some.

General manager Brandon Beane is happy to oblige with him falling to this spot. That’s because Torrence is a potential starter immediately for the Bills in what’s likely to be a zone blocking scheme with the most recent shifts in signings and draft selections on the line.

Torrence is a big, powerful man on the inside and he is a natural people mover at the position with the flexibility to control his man once he reaches the spot. One of the issues with Torrence’s game is how ineffective he is as a puller. He won’t have to worry about that quite as much with the Bills where blocking angles and generating movement are two of the most key aspects in their zone run game.

RG O'Cyrus Torrence (#54)



-Gets hand leverage for feed blocks, pries holes open with torque

-DRIVER and finisher

-Plays on his in step, good balance in run game

-A wall once he leverages his gap

-Once the sled is moving, he keeps it on the move

-STRONG hands and placement… pic.twitter.com/FEUAM7ELqa — Erik Turner (@ErikJTurner) April 29, 2023

As a pass blocker, Torrence has never been credited with a sack allowed. Lateral movement is not his strong suit and could be a downfall of his, but the grip strength and punch placement are excellent. He’s a perfect scheme fit for the Bills and they get him by staying put in their original spot. It’s the first significant offensive guard investment in the draft from Beane in his tenure and that’s notable, but Torrence is worth the price of admission.

Overall, the Bills get another fantastic value. It’s not a position that’s prioritized, but Torrence had a real argument for the second-best interior offensive lineman in the draft and they get him at No. 59 overall. Young offensive linemen are a need on this team across the board, and Torrence can easily push one of the Bills’ current starters of Connor McGovern and Ryan Bates to start immediately. Torrence may fail if his lateral athleticism in pass protection is too much of a problem at the NFL level.