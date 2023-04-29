Bills Mafia approve of Buffalo drafting TE Dalton Kincaid

It’s fair to say that almost all of Bills Mafia was taken by full surprise when Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane moved up two spots to draft Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. By jumping the Dallas Cowboys to move from pick 27 to 25, the Bills pulled off a masterful trade to secure a player most thought was destined for the Cowboys.

Kincaid fell so far that Beane couldn’t ignore the opportunity to add him to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s receiving unit. Prior to the selection of Kincaid, most of Bills Mafia was concerned with the run on wide receivers, where for the first time in the common era of the NFL Draft, four receivers were picked consecutively.

One Bills Drive was determined not to let one of the draft’s premiere receiving options sail over their heads. While not a wide, slot, or boundary receiver in the traditional sense, Dalton Kincaid brings potential the likes of which the Bills haven’t had ever at tight end.

The overwhelming majority of fans are fully invested in Kincaid’s potential, with 50 % of those polled giving the team an “A,” and 88% overall voting favorably at “B” or better.

So now that you’ve voted, what swayed your choice? If you’re sold on Kincaid as a prospect and think his addition is a positive for the Bills, let us know. Likewise, if you’re not in love with the pick, sound off in the comments.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.