Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023: Day 3 open thread

We’re in the home stretch, with the 2023 NFL Draft wrapping up following Rounds 4-7. The Buffalo Bills will have a wait until Round 5 to make their first pick today, after trading Pick 130 in Round 4 to the Jacksonville Jaguars to move up two spots in Round 1 for tight end Dalton Kincaid. As it stands now, The Bills will pick at 137 in Round 5 and 205 in Round 6. They have no Round 7 pick at this point.

General manager Brandon Beane has made a concerted effort to improve the team’s offensive line this offseason, and that continued in Round 2 with the selection of O’Cyrus Torrence. By the time Round 3 began last night, a pair of linebacker prospects were still available, but once Buffalo was on the clock the pool of prospects had begun to dry up. Despite that, One Bills Drive still found a linebacker in Dorian Williams to bring on board in the third round.

Let’s close this year’s draft out in top Buffalo Rumblings form! Whose name are you hoping to hear chosen by general manager Brandon Beane and One Bills Drive on Day 3?

Have fun, and as always, go Bills!

Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023 results

Round 1, Pick 25 — Dalton Kincaid, TE (Utah)

Round 2, Pick 59 — O’Cyrus Torrence, G (Florida)

Round 3, Pick 91 — Dorian Williams, LB (Tulane)

Round 4, Pick 130 — (traded along with pick 27 to Jacksonville Jaguars for Pick 25)

— (traded along with pick 27 to Jacksonville Jaguars for Pick 25) Round 5, Pick 137 (from ARI) —

Round 6, Pick 205 —

Complete Day 3 draft order and results

Round 4

Round 5

136) Chicago Bears

137) Buffalo Bills (from Arizona)

138) Indianapolis Colts

139) Denver Broncos

140) Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams)

141) Las Vegas Raiders

142) Cleveland Browns

143) New York Jets

144) Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta)

145) Carolina Panthers

146) New Orleans Saints

147) Tennessee Titans

148) Chicago Bears (from New England through Baltimore)

149) Green Bay Packers

150) Washington Commanders

151) Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)

152) Detroit Lions

153) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

154) Seattle Seahawks

155) San Francisco 49ers (from Miami)

156) Los Angeles Chargers

157) Baltimore Ravens

158) Minnesota Vikings

159) Detroit Lions (from Jacksonville through Atlanta)

160) New York Giants

161) Houston Texans (from Dallas)

162) Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo)

163) Cincinnati Bengals

164) San Francisco 49ers

165) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

166) Kansas City Chiefs

167) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

168) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

169) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

170) New York Jets (from Green Bay — Compensatory Selection)

171) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

172) New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

173) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

174) Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

175) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

176) Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

177) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

178) Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago through Miami)

179) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Houston)

180) Arizona Cardinals

181) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis)

182) Los Angeles Rams

183) Detroit Lions (from Denver)

184) New England Patriots (from Las Vegas)

185) Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Jets)

186) Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta)

187) New England Patriots (from Carolina)

188) Houston Texans (from New Orleans)

189) Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee)

190) Cleveland Browns

191) Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay)

192) New England Patriots

193) Washington Commanders

194) Detroit Lions

195) Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh)

196) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

197) Miami Dolphins

198) Seattle Seahawks

199) Baltimore Ravens

200) Los Angeles Chargers

201) Houston Texans (from Minnesota)

202) Jacksonville Jaguars

203) Houston Texans (from N.Y. Giants)

204) Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas)

205) Buffalo Bills

206) Cincinnati Bengals

207) Green Bay Packers (from San Francisco through Houston, N.Y. Jets)

208) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia)

209) New York Giants (from Kansas City)

210) New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

211) Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

212) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

213) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

214) Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

215) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)

216) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

217) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7