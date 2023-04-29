Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023: Day 3 open thread

We’re in the home stretch, with the 2023 NFL Draft wrapping up following Rounds 4-7. The Buffalo Bills will have a wait until Round 5 to make their first pick today, after trading Pick 130 in Round 4 to the Jacksonville Jaguars to move up two spots in Round 1 for tight end Dalton Kincaid. As it stands now, The Bills will pick at 137 in Round 5 and 205 in Round 6. They have no Round 7 pick at this point.
General manager Brandon Beane has made a concerted effort to improve the team’s offensive line this offseason, and that continued in Round 2 with the selection of O’Cyrus Torrence. By the time Round 3 began last night, a pair of linebacker prospects were still available, but once Buffalo was on the clock the pool of prospects had begun to dry up. Despite that, One Bills Drive still found a linebacker in Dorian Williams to bring on board in the third round.
Let’s close this year’s draft out in top Buffalo Rumblings form! Whose name are you hoping to hear chosen by general manager Brandon Beane and One Bills Drive on Day 3?
Have fun, and as always, go Bills!
Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023 results
- Round 1, Pick 25 — Dalton Kincaid, TE (Utah)
- Round 2, Pick 59 — O’Cyrus Torrence, G (Florida)
- Round 3, Pick 91 — Dorian Williams, LB (Tulane)
-
Round 4, Pick 130— (traded along with pick 27 to Jacksonville Jaguars for Pick 25)
- Round 5, Pick 137 (from ARI) —
- Round 6, Pick 205 —
