 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Bills get young, rangy athlete with developmental upside in LB Dorian Williams

Dorian Williams is a fun player who leaves questions regarding linebacker plan

By MaxOwens
/ new
Cincinnati v Tulane Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills selected Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams with the 91st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Williams is a fascinating selection considering his profile, and the Bills needed another linebacker to factor into the mix.

Williams was a Senior Bowl selection who attended the event before breaking his wrist during the week. He then bounced back at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine running a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at 6’1” and 228 pounds. Williams is not yet 22 years old and tested as an elite athlete. He plays as such on the football field.

The knock on Williams will be his processing ability and how well he can eat blocks in the run game, but the coverage upside and range is very much existent. Williams is a sound tackler but lacks pure stopping power for the position. His impact as a run defender isn’t for a lack of effort as he is a feisty competitor, but he lacks the size to consistently hold his ground at the point of attack.

There is plenty of appeal with Williams due to the athleticism and career production. But I have some questions.

It’s not likely Williams will be a full-time MIKE linebacker for the Buffalo Bills as he wasn’t tasked with that role in college. Letting Williams run and chase while avoiding take-ons when possible is where he will thrive on defense. That best position for him will be at WILL linebacker. General manager Brandon Beane confirmed as such during his Day 2 recap press conference.

The Bills got fair value for Williams, but it’s fair to question what the plan is at linebacker without being able to identify a true MIKE left in the draft. The Bills aren’t ruling out a move for Williams to play multiple spots, but the true MIKE spot remains a head-scratching entity. Williams is a better football player from day one than Terrel Bernard, and he will get on the field to play special teams. He was an ace in the third phase for the Green Wave. Hopefully he becomes the same for the Buffalo Bills.

In This Stream

Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023: Track the team’s picks here

View all 94 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...