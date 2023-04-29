Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft: Day 3 Considerations

The Buffalo Bills have now made three picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 1 (pick 27 overall) : Dalton Kincaid, TE (Utah)

Round 2 (pick 59 overall) : O’Cyrus Torrence, G (Florida)

Round 3 (pick 91 overall) : Dorian Williams, LB (Tulane)

With only two remaining picks on Day 3 (rounds 4-7) of the Draft, the Bills are a candidate to trade back and recoup a pick or two. Regardless, we all know there’s star potential on Day 3 (i.e. Matt Milano - fifth-round pick), so the Bills will be doing their best to add value to their roster. Let’s take a look at some prospects I think the Bills should consider on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. These players aren’t necessarily who I think the Bills will draft, instead players I think the Bills should be interested in given who might be available when they pick.

Quarterback

With only two picks remaining, I don’t think the Bills should use a pick on a backup QB.

Running back

I could think of better uses of their late-round draft picks than running back, but here are a few I like.

Roschon Johnson, RB (Texas)

The lesser-known Texas back still has game. He’s a power runner who shows the ability to get it done between the tackles. He also has experience on special teams and would likely be a core special teamer for Buffalo.

DeWayne McBride, RB (UAB)

The small-school back is tough to bring down on first contact. He could compete for a depth role at the RB position.

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB (Minnesota)

Ibrahim possesses a knack for finding seams in the run game and has the explosion to pick yards when he sees daylight between the tackles.

Tight End

I think the first-round selection of Dalton Kincaid takes tight end off Buffalo’s board for the rest of the draft.

Wide Receiver

Just because the Bills already drafted a pass catcher at the TE position doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look to draft a receiver. Here are some I like on Day 3.

A.T. Perry, WR (Wake Forest)

This 6’3 1/2” WR prospect is fascinating. He ran an impressive 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and possesses the movement ability that is usually seen in smaller receivers. His nimble feet allow him to be a surprisingly nifty route runner for his size. His downside is his hands. He had 17 drops over the past two seasons. Perry is a boom-or-bust prospect. I liked Perry as a possible option on Day 2, but it doesn’t surprise me he is here on Day 3 — I think the Bills should seriously consider taking a flyer on his upside.

Parker Washington, WR (Penn State)

The slot receiver turns into a running back after he catches the ball, consistently picking up yards after the catch. His body control is above average and he has the ability to make contested catches despite his height (5’10”).

Trey Palmer, WR (Nebraska)

I think Palmer is one of the most underrated WRs in the NFL Draft. The 6’0” WR has elite deep speed (4.33-second 40-yard dash). He is a smooth runner who eats up defensive back cushions for breakfast. He really intrigues me — I think he could develop into more than just a deep threat, he shows potential to become a better route runner also. Consider me excited if the Bills draft Palmer.

Justin Shorter, WR (Florida)

Shorter was a top-30 visit for Buffalo. The 6’4” mountain of a receiver would provide the Bills with a big WR, the likes of which they haven’t had in recent years.

Offensive Tackle

Dawand Jones, OT (Ohio State)

I thought Jones would be gone early Day 2, but he still remains an option on Day 3. This mammoth human at 6’8” and 374 pounds has elite length and size, but his movement skills are likely what has him in Day 3 of the draft. Jones would come into compete at the right tackle position with Spencer Brown.

Nick Saldiveri, OT (Old Dominon)

Saldiveri had a solid showing at the Senior Bowl and proved he can play with the players from bigger conferences. He would be a developmental prospect who could offer depth at tackle for Buffalo.

Warren McClendon, OT (Georgia)

McClendon is an experienced player who played in the toughest conference in the NCAA. He isn’t the biggest or most powerful player, but he makes the best of his skill set. He understands angles and leverage and positions himself well to steer defenders away.

Interior Offensive Line

With the selection of offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence, I think if the Bills choose to look at the interior offensive line again, it should be a player with experience at the center position.

Luke Wypler, C (Ohio State)

Mitch Morse isn’t getting any younger and injury concerns continue to mount. Wypler can develop into a starting center for years to come for Buffalo. I’m a bit surprised he fell to Day 3. I was interested in him on Day 2.

Oluaegun Oluwatimi, C (Michigan)

A solid Senior Bowl performance proved that Oluwatimi can be a capable center in the NFL. The four-year starter, Rimington Award Winner (nation’s top center), and Outland Award Winner (top offensive or defensive lineman) would add above-average depth to the Bills' offensive line room.

EDGE

Tavius Robinson, EDGE (Ole Miss)

Standing at a massive 6’6” and 257 pounds, Robinson’s stature can be compared to Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (6’6” and 267 pounds). Can you imagine Buffalo having these two giants as bookends to their defensive line? Pretty intriguing thought.

Ali Gaye, EDGE (LSU)

Ali Gaye is another physical specimen, standing 6’6” and weighing 263 pounds. The Bills drafted one 6’6” defensive end already, why wouldn’t they be interested again? Gaye is a raw prospect who has much more developing to do than Rousseau did, but he has the traits that are worth taking a late-round flyer on.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE (Northwestern)

Adebawore ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.49 seconds) of any player over 280 pounds since 2006 at the NFL Combine. That speed shows up in his quick first step but he can also translate that into power as he rushes the QB. He has an intriguing upside and would be a nice Day 3 value for the Bills.

Defensive Tackle

Jaquelin Roy, DT (LSU)

Roy would bring in some youth to the DT room for Buffalo. The 6’3” 305-pounder shows some flashes as an interior pass rusher. He was also a top-30 visitor of the Bills.

Jerrod Clark, DT (Coastal Carolina)

A massive human at 6’4” and 334 pounds, Clark is a nose tackle who has the ability to take on double teams and overpower one-on-one blocks. He would be a great addition to the Bills' DT position.

Cameron Young, DT (Mississippi State)

Young is raw but has the traits to become a productive pass rusher from the interior.

Linebacker

The Bills selected LB Dorian Williams with their third-round selection yesterday and likely means they won’t spend another pick on a LB. This is somewhat disappointing because there are still plenty of linebackers on the board I like on Day 3. They are all similar in size, but they offer good potential and value on Day 3 at the MLB position. Here are the MLBs I like:

Ivan Pace, LB (Cincinnati)

Owen Pappoe, LB (Auburn)

Henry To’oTo’o, LB (Alabama)

Cornerback

Clark Phillips III, CB (Utah)

The undersized corner (5’9”) would be best suited in the slot, but he has experience playing on the outside too. I know Buffalo already has one of the best slot corners in the NFL with Taron Johnson, but Phillips’ play-making ability makes him an enticing option that’s hard to pass up. He has nine career INTs, with four of those being returned for touchdowns. I liked Phillips on Day 2, his size likely pushed him into Day 3, but he is still someone I think the Bills should consider.

Kelee Ringo, CB (Georgia)

Ringo has taken a nose dive in this NFL Draft, at one point a potential Day 1 selection, Ringo now sees himself still on the board on Day 3. We’ll likely find out the reasons for this fall after the draft, but given his talent and value alone, the Bills should consider him.

Darius Rush, CB (South Carolina)

Rush is a tall corner (6’2”) who has great speed and solid feet for the position. Getting Rush on Day 3 would be of enormous value for Buffalo.

Alex Austin, CB (Oregon State)

I thought Austin was the smoothest DB at the NFL Combine. His feet and transitions were top-notch and it shows up in his game film too. Austin doesn’t possess top-end speed, but I think he could develop into an NFL starter if given the right opportunity.

Safety

Antonio Johnson, S (Texas A&M)

Johnson once was talked about possibly being a first- or second-round selection to the Bills. It’s surprising Johnson is available on Day 3 but he has the potential to be an every-day starter in the NFL. Has safety and big nickel experience which the Bills may value.

Daniel Scott, S (California)

Scott has been my favorite Day 3 option at the safety position since after the combine. At 6’1” and 208 pounds, Scott has the size to match up with bigger receivers and tight ends. His footwork is superb and has a knack for finding the football. Scott can contribute as a special teamer while he develops in a backup role on the Bills roster.

Chamarri Conner, S (Virginia Tech)

Conner shows the ability to be a plus defender in the box and also match up with tight ends man-to-man. He has an aggressive play style that is fun to watch.

In summary

I expected a trade on Day 2 of the NFL Draft by the Bills, but it didn’t happen. With only two picks on Day 3 of the draft, it would make sense if the Bills tried to add another pick by trading back. Buffalo can go a lot of different ways on Day 3, but I think the players listed above would be positive additions to the Buffalo Bills roster.