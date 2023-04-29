Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023: GM Brandon Beane trades back, gains extra Round 6 pick

The Buffalo Bills have traded pick 137 (Round 5) in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Washington Commanders in exchange for picks 150 (Round 5) and 215 (Round 6). General manager Brandon Beane has discussed the possibility the team might find cause and opportunity to move back and pick up more capital.

Prior to this trade, Buffalo had just five total picks to make in this year’s draft. Their first three selections were Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (Round 1), Florida offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence (Round 2), and Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams.

The Bills have acquired draft picks 150 (R5) & 215 (R6) from Washington in exchange for pick 137 (R5). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) April 29, 2023

With Round 4 taking two hours, Bills Mafia now finds itself waiting even longer before hearing who the Bills will next select in Round 5.