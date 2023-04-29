 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023: GM Brandon Beane trades back, gains extra Round 6 pick

After waiting two hours to make their first Day 3 pick, Beane and the Bills move back and gain a draft selection

By Matt Byham
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have traded pick 137 (Round 5) in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Washington Commanders in exchange for picks 150 (Round 5) and 215 (Round 6). General manager Brandon Beane has discussed the possibility the team might find cause and opportunity to move back and pick up more capital.

Prior to this trade, Buffalo had just five total picks to make in this year’s draft. Their first three selections were Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (Round 1), Florida offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence (Round 2), and Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams.

With Round 4 taking two hours, Bills Mafia now finds itself waiting even longer before hearing who the Bills will next select in Round 5. Keep it locked here with Buffalo Rumblings for all your Buffalo Bills news surrounding the 2023 NFL Draft and more!

