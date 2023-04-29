Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023: GM Brandon Beane trades back twice, gains two extra 2024 sixth-rounders

The Buffalo Bills traded pick 205 in Round 6 of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Houston Texans in exchange for pick 230 in Round 7 (2023), and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

General manager Brandon Beane continues trading back and or out of the later rounds of this year’s draft, in favor of adding picks in Round 7 and late in next year’s draft.

The Bills helped establish a new common era NFL Draft record of 41 draft-day trades whey made the deal with the Texans in Round 6.

Only 30 minutes later when the Bills were up again in the sixth round, general manager Brandon Beane traded back AGAIN, giving up the 215th overall pick (Round 6) to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the 252th overall pick (Round 7) and a 2024 sixth-round pick.

With Beane showing aggression in the first round to acquire tight end Dalton Kincaid, he lost a fourth-round pick in the process, so the back-to-back trade backs and accumulation of picks next year make a ton of sense here. Despite Day 3 feeling quite active for the Bills, they’ve made just one pick so far today after selecting Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter with the 150th overall pick in the fifth round.

Does Beane have something up his sleeve? Well, considering how Day 3 has gone today, he’ll likely make you wait an additional thirty minutes to see who the Bills take just for him to trade back again. Keep it locked here with Buffalo Rumblings for all your Buffalo Bills news surrounding the 2023 NFL Draft and more!

