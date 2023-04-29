Buffalo Bills select G Nick Broeker with pick 230 in Round 7 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills added another offensive lineman to the team’s mix with the selection of Mississippi offensive guard Nick Broeker at pick 230 in Round 7 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Broeker, at 6’4” and 305 pounds, becomes the first ‘Ole Miss player to be drafted by the Bills since their selection of tight end Dawson Knox in 2019.

The Bills have selected G Nick Broeker (pronounced BRO-kurr) out of Mississippi with the 230th overall pick in round 7. pic.twitter.com/mwmCWI47jE — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) April 29, 2023

Broeker was a four-year starter with Mississippi, making 48 starts without ever missing a game in his college career. Broeker was not on our radar in the lead-up to this year’s draft, but in the seventh round teams are looking to find players with future ability who can come in and compete to minimally provide depth at key positions. For Broeker, he gets his shot in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.

General manager Brandon Beane has made a concerted effort to re-make the team’s offensive line, both in free agency and now in the NFL Draft.

The Bills obtained the rights to pick 230 via an earlier trade with the Houston Texans.

The Bills have acquired draft pick 230 (R7) and a sixth round pick in 2024 from Houston in exchange for pick 205 (R6). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) April 29, 2023

