Buffalo Bills get multi-positional experience in Ole Miss G Nick Broeker

The Buffalo Bills have made their fifth selection in the 2023 NFL Draft at 230th overall in the Round 7 after a couple of trades bounced the team back into the final round. General manager Brandon Beane and the franchise elected to go with a player they met several times, taking guard Nick Broeker out of Ole Miss with the selection. Broeker was a 36-game starter in the SEC with the Rebels including 23 at left tackle and 13 at left guard.

Broeker fits more of the mold of an Aaron Kromer offensive lineman with a tall, lean frame and shorter arms that counters the body type of what second-round selection O’Cyrus Torrence represents. He made second-team All-American at left guard in 2022 and there’s something to Broeker as an above-average athlete on tape who plays with sound technical ability.

Nick Broeker…full sprint slab to finish. You have to love it. pic.twitter.com/rpNqc5rEjD — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 20, 2022

Where Broeker really struggles is with his anchor and core strength. Dropping him into a zone scheme makes more sense for the three-year starter and he could easily compete at guard at the next level and push for a depth role with the Bills.

All of a sudden, the Bills have established good depth on the interior of the offensive line after considering it a weakness for the past several seasons. Broeker is a player who easily could have gone earlier. He’s not an exciting upside prospect, but it’s easy to envision him providing depth.