Buffalo Bills 2023 Undrafted Free Agent tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, with the Buffalo Bills selecting the following six players.

Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023 results

Round 1, Pick 25 — Dalton Kincaid, TE (Utah)

Round 2, Pick 59 — O’Cyrus Torrence, G (Florida)

Round 3, Pick 91 — Dorian Williams, LB (Tulane)

Round 5, Pick 150 (from Commanders) — Justin Shorter, WR (Florida)

Round 7, Pick 230 (from Texans) — Nick Broeker, G (Mississippi)

Round 7, Pick 252 (from Rams) — Alex Austin, CB (Oregon State)

While the NFL Draft is over, the incoming wave of rookie prospects is set to take center stage for all 32 NFL teams. With minimal resources available in this year’s draft, it’s certain the Bills will work to add players to bolster team depth heading into training camp and beyond. Talented players, for whatever reason, fall out of the draft entirely, at which point their phone lines are flooded while player agents begin fielding numerous calls while searching for the best fits for their clients.

Previous UDFAs have frequently made the Bills’ roster. Sometimes these undrafted players are signed and sometimes they’re offered a tryout at rookie minicamp. As such, none of these reporting are deemed official until announced by the team.

To get a feel for what type of players will be UDFA signings, here is last year’s tracker.

Here are the undrafted free-agent additions we know so far:

Jalen Wayne, WR (South Alabama)

Former South Alabama WR Jalen Wayne – cousin of Reggie Wayne – is signing with the #Bills, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2023

James Patterson, LB (University at Buffalo)

DJ Dale, DL (Alabama)

Jordan Mims, RB (Fresno State)

#Bills signed Jordan Mims, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 30, 2023

The Bills are signing former Fresno State running back Jordan Mims, per source, as has been reported by others. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) April 29, 2023

Tyrell Shavers, WR (SDSU)

#Bills are signing SDSU WR Tyrell Shavers, per source. — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) April 29, 2023

Richard Gouraige, FB (Florida)

#Bills signing @GatorsFB Richard Gouraige, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

