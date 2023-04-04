Fans of the Buffalo Bills are the most engaged in the NFL per social media metrics

Every Buffalo Bills fans has likely heard by now that the word “fan” is short for “fanatic.” You don’t reach fanatic level with some pretty strong emotions tied into things. One emotion that is often very deeply rooted in fanaticism is “pride.” So let’s check out a recent analysis of social media trends put out by USBettingReport.com found here to increase our pride a little bit.

If you followed the link you don’t need to read this, but the numbers in question were crunched using Buzzsumo’s collection of facts and figures. In the two metrics calculated, fans of the Bills came out on top.

Figures for “engagement” were pulled from February 2022 through January 2023. This measure looks at the number of articles shared on social media. Bills Mafia engaged in this manner 6,719,513 times in that span. That was almost 1.7 million more than the second place Dallas Cowboys. It gets even more lopsided the deeper you dive into the numbers.

Bills fans’ most-engaged month was January 2023 with 2.7 million engagements. This single month would have have been the sixth-highest annual total in the NFL. Notably all three of the other AFC East teams failed to hit the 2.7 million mark for the year.

The data dive also measured reactions, instantaneous interactions such as a “like” or “thumbs up.” Bills fans took the top spot here too, with 1.2 million reactions. That was roughly 300,000 more than the second place team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now obviously we already knew we were the best fan base, but this bit of offseason fun makes for a nice conversation piece.