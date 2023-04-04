Bills’ Josh Allen makes appearance during 2023 Masters at Augusta National

It’s no secret that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen loves to golf. From skipping the Pro Bowl to play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, to participating in The Match with Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers — Allen loves to be on the golf course.

This week Allen finds himself in Augusta, GA yet again, for an event put on by EA Sports to promote the release of their first golf video game in over a decade. Allen was joined by country music star Eric Church and pro golfers Tony Finau and Lexi Thompson as they took their turn showcasing their virtual golf skills.

The day wouldn’t have been complete without a Josh Allen highlight as he hit the perfect shot for a near albatross on the 13th hole.

His real-life golf game, albeit not as good as that highlight, does produce some quality moments. Allen did an interview with Golf.com last year after the Masters where he revealed he did indeed get to play the famous Augusta National course the day after the pros did, teeing off from the tips — and play he played the same pin placement the pros used the day before.

His longest drive? 360 yards. His score? 90. I’d take a 90 on at Augusta any day. His best tip? Something every weekend warrior golfer should heed:

“No one cares as much as you care. Go out there and have a good time.”