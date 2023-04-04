“Significant step” cleared towards construction of Buffalo Bills’ new stadium

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills announced through Twitter that progress continues to be made in relation to the development and eventual construction of what will become the team’s new stadium. Set to complete and be ready to use in time for the 2026 NFL season, the new home of the Bills in Orchard Park will be only a few football fields away, across the road in what is currently a vast expanse of parking lots.

Per the team’s tweet, “(A)ll documents and contracts for the New Bills Stadium have been signed by New York State, Erie County, and our organization, a significant step in the stadium project.”

Per the news release at team’s official website, the three parties involved in project (again, the State, Erie County, and the Bills) — that being the construction of the Bills’ new stadium — cleared an important hurdle that “marks another significant step taken as we approach a groundbreaking ceremony later this spring.”